CONCORD, NC — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, together with their partner tracks, have updated schedules into mid-June in an effort to safely “Return to Racing” in a manner that allows tracks, teams, partners and fans to begin looking ahead.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set to race Friday night, May 8, at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway in a $10,000-to-win, “behind-closed-doors” Invitational by McKay Insurance with Nationwide.
While spectators will not be able to attend in person, fans across the world can watch live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.
“The Greatest Show on Dirt” will next race May 22-23 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely in front of a limited, socially distanced crowd in events paying $6,000-to-win on the Friday night and $10,000-to-win on Saturday night.
On May 29-30, the world’s premier Sprint Car series will shift to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon for another $6,000/$10,000, Friday/Saturday event in front of a limited, socially distanced crowd. The previously scheduled Jason Johnson Classic will be held at a later date.
The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series is also adjusting its schedule, with action resuming May 15-16 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 rather than the previously announced Boone Speedway.
The fast-changing landscape has provided the opportunity to shift the Series re-opener to Pevely in front of fans on a limited basis.
Federated I-55’s location also makes it convenient and cost-effective for late model teams who may compete earlier in the week at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland.
The return at Pevely will feature a $6,000-to-win on Friday and $10,000-to-win on Saturday.
The series then heads to U.S. 36 Raceway in Cameron Monday, May 18, for $6,000-to-win event in front of a limited crowd.