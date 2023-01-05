The Bulldogs exited the state for their final wrestling challenge of 2022.
St. Clair finished 13th out of 27 teams Thursday and Friday in Illinois at Granite City’s annual Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament.
The Bulldogs were led by senior Brock Woodcock, who won an individual title at the tournament at 160 pounds. The team tallied 128.5 points over the course of the two-day tournament.
“This is one of the premier tournaments in the Midwest, loaded with top-ranked wrestlers and teams,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Mostly large schools and we were the smallest school in the field yet we more than held our own.”
Whitfield took home the top prize as the team champion with 280.5 points, followed by Mahomet Seymour, Illinois (269), Batavia, Illinois (229), Willard (219.5) and Lafayette (216.5).
Woodcock secured his individual title by pinning all six wrestlers he faced. In order, he topped Tinley Park’s Jordan Wandick (0:36), Willard’s Andrew Keithley (0:52), Mahomet Seymour’s Gage Decker (0:56), Plainfield North’s Anthony Gulino (1:58), Bolivar’s Riley Beckman (3:18) and Troy’s Charos Sutton (2:44).
“Brock Woodcock dominated all comers once again, winning all six bouts by pin and (he) did not give up a single point throughout the entire tournament,” Hughes said. “Brock was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler by a vote of all the head coaches. His poise and technical expertise was on display all weekend long. I was also impressed how often Brock made it to watch his teammates bouts at every opportunity. He is (a) natural born leader and we are very proud that he is a member of our team.”
Fellow senior Ryan Meek, who also came into the meet with an unblemished season record, placed second at 120 pounds.
It was an Illinois wrestler that handed Meek his only setback of the season as Tinley Park’s Trevor Silzer slipped by on a 3-2 decision in the championship match.
Prior to that, Meek pinned Willard’s Brady Precht (0:25), Lafayette’s Milo Rowe (1:35), Alton’s Aslan Merioles (0:56) and Mt. Vernon’s Dillon White (1:50). Meek also won a 3-2 decision against Community West Normal’s Froylan Racey.
Senior Cameron Simcox placed fourth at 170 pounds, falling to Willard’s Gary Walker in a 4-2 decision for third place. His other setback was a 17-1 loss by technical fall to Troy’s Brett Smith in the semifinals.
Simcox recorded wins against Tinley Park’s Mike Barbert (2:49), Collinsville’s Cody Lutz (0:42), Chicago Heights Marian Catholic’s Lloyd Mills (0:26), Cahokia’s Nick Deloach Jr. (7-5 decision) and Lafayette’s Blake Johnson (0:45).
“Our three medalists were outstanding both days,” Hughes said. “Cameron and Ryan both came agonizingly close to winning their final bouts. Both of their final bouts had some scoring controversy and part of that may have been to do with the differences in officials’ interpretations from Missouri to Illinois. As a coaching staff, we were very proud of the way Cameron and Ryan handled the disappointment of their finals bouts. They showed a lot of class in situations that were clearly frustrating to our coaches and fans. They both will come back even stronger for the experience.”
Adam Folks (182) ranked 15th in his weight class with a 2-4 record. He picked up wins against Waterloo’s Vince Goodman twice, the first time by a 14-10 decision and then a pin in 3:21 for the rematch.
Grayson Langan (113) and Casen Blake (152) both placed 19th.
Langan won one of his four matches, pinning Mt. Vernon’s Xavier Wadkins (2:00).
Blake turned in a 2-3 record, defeating both Granite City’s Elijah Kolb (2:31) and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic’s Richard Taylor (3:17).
Dakota Coffman (126) placed 20th. He went 0-4 on the tournament.
Ben Bylina (145) finished in 21st place with a tournament record of 0-6.
Gavin Shoemate (138) placed 22nd. After a first-round loss moved him into the consolation side of his bracket, he pinned Triad’s Braden Rowe (0:45), Mt. Vernon’s Kobey Elkins (0:28), Granite City’s Jadin Eichelberger (0:12) and Cahokia’s Kindall Williams (1:10).
Ashton Feuerborn (132) ended in 25th place with a 1-4 record. He won a 7-1 decision over Willard’s George Patton.
“Starting six freshman was something new for us as we had several starters out for this meet,” Hughes said. “They represented themselves well and most won at least one match.”
The Bulldogs are wrestling at Park Hills Central Thursday at 5 p.m.