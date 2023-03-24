When the St. Francis Borgia track program hosts its annual early-season meet next Tuesday, it will have a new leader.
Brent Woodcock is Borgia’s new head coach.
“I moved to Washington from Silicon Valley in the Bay Area, California, in August and I’m enjoying being back in my home state after being away for the past 21 years,” Woodcock said. “Out west I was teaching and coaching high school track and field, cross country, and girls and boys basketball, JV and varsity. The head coach position at St. Francis Borgia was the inspiration for my move back so excited is an understatement.”
Woodcock has quite a bit of help. Dale Gildehaus is back to coach the throwers. Haley Beste is the distance running coach.
Andrew Burton and Chris Mitchell will help Woodcock with sprints, jumps and relays.
Borgia’s annual home meet will feature New Haven, St. Clair, Sullivan, Wright City, Helias and Borgia.
