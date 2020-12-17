A pair of sophomores continued their unbeaten season for the St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs Saturday.
Ryan Meek (106 pounds) and Brock Woodcock (138) each placed first at the Union Tournament as the Bulldogs earned 146 points to place sixth in the team standings.
Marshfield was the team winner with 284 points. Northwest (226.5), Union (177.5), Logan-Rogersville (164.5) and Fatima (162) rounded out the top five.
Woodcock was named outstanding wrestler for the tournament for the second consecutive year.
“Our fans, team and coaching staff are so happy and proud to see Brock’s continued success,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
In his weight class, nobody lasted a full two minutes with Woodcock before he scored the pin. He defeated Justin Schwent (Ste. Genevieve, 0:37), Sebastian Devries (Branson, 1:29), Elijah Wilcox (St. James, 1:06), Kit Farran (Logan-Rogersville, 1:03) and Landon Rogers (Northwest, 1:06).
Meek scored all four of his wins by pin in under four minutes. He covered Thomas Mutarelli (Branson, 0:56), Avery Byars (Marshfield, 0:33), Brayden Belding (Windsor, 2:41) and Cody Strope (Fatima, 3:23).
Cameron Simcox (145) went 3-1 and placed third in his division.
Chase Thacker (0-4) placed fifth at 195 pounds.
Gavin Shoemate (132, 2-3), Bass Hughes (152, 1-3) and Mardariries Miles (220, 2-3) each placed sixth.
Skyler Sanders (170, 2-3) finished seventh.
Gabe Martinez (120, 1-4) and Aaron Love (285, 0-5) were each eighth-place finishers.
Adrian Arguilez (160, 1-4) recorded an 11th-place finish in the deepest weight class.
St. Clair wrestles at Union again Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m.