St. Clair senior Brock Woodcock continued his unbeaten run with a tournament championship at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Woodcock reached 35 wins on the season, and set a new state record for fastest technical fall, while winning the 157-pound bracket.
With 48 points, the Bulldogs tied Fox for 24th place out of 42 schools at the tournament. Whitfield scored 249.5 points to win the team title.
Hillsboro (248), Staley (170), Francis Howell Central (131) and Belton (121) all ranked in the top five teams at the event.
St. James was the only other area team competing. The Tigers scored 58 points and tied Holt for 20th place.
The Bulldogs were notably without one of their big guns at the event as 120-pounder Ryan Meek, a defending state champion and Ohio University recruit, did not wrestle.
Woodcock, a two-time MSHSAA state champion signed to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, won all five of his bouts.
Woodcock started the tournament with a notable finish, earning a technical fall of Oakville’s Aden Davis, 15-0, in 43 seconds.
The quickest recorded technical fall in MSHSAA’s record books was 59 seconds, a mark established by Blair Oaks’ Craig Clark Dec. 6, 2011.
From there Woodcock pinned North Point’s Brody Wilmes (0:36) and Fox’s Lelynd Stranger (0:23) before earning another technical fall in the semifinals against Belton’s Landon Littleton, 15-0 in 2:22.
Littleton has a 35-8 record on the season.
In the final round, Woodcock won a 5-2 decision over Hillsboro’s Sam Richardson, who owns a 25-4 season record.
St. Clair did not have any other wrestlers place.
Senior Cameron Simcox advanced to the quarterfinals before withdrawing via medical forfeit.
In the first two rounds, Simcox pinned North Point’s Brody Williams (0:24) and took a 3-0 decision over Fort Osage’s Isaac Ward.
Grayson Langan (113, 1-2), Ashton Feuerborn (132, 0-2), Greg Adams (138, 0-2), Ben Bylina (144, 0-2), Logan Bartz (150, 1-2), Connor Sikes (165, 1-2) and Zeke Bethel (215, 0-2) also wrestled for the Bulldogs.
Langan’s victory came via pin in 4:36 against Parkway South’s Kyle Huelsmann in the first consolation round.
Bartz pinned Granite City’s Hunter Dickerson (1:32) in the first round of the bracket.
Sikes scored a 2:25 pin of McDonald County’s Huxley Wardlaw in the second round of wrestlebacks.
St. Clair has a home dual scheduled for Wednesday against St. James at 5 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs are slated to take on Eureka at the same time.