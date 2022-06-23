Washington’s Mike Wood was one of seven inaugural inductees into the American Cancer Society Sports Hall of Fame.
Wood was honored for his work with the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Honored along with Wood were Jim Klein, Greg Ransom, Carol Ransom, Keith Anderson, Angel Geiser and Vianney High School.
Each of the inductees has been volunteering for at least 10 years with fundraising events for the American Cancer Society.
The American Cancer Society stated the individuals have shown “dedication and devotion to our mission that is unmatched, and they are our nearest and dearest advocates in the community.”
Vianney High School was recognized for raising more than $50,000 at its Paint it Pink basketball games throughout the years.
“We are so thankful to all our volunteers for their passion, dedication of time, and the contributions they provide,” said Jason McClelland, senior executive director of the American Cancer Society, Missouri. “With their help and leadership, our sports fundraising events — Coaches vs. Cancer, All Star High School Football Game and our ACS Day at the Ballpark generated more than $228,000 in for our mission in 2021.”
Greg Ransom, Jennifer Younkins and Larry Frost also were honored with regional and national awards.