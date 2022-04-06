Mike Wood of Washington has been named the MSHSAA boys basketball official of the year.
Wood recently was honored at the MSHSAA Championships in Springfield.
Wood just completed his 40th year as a MSHSAA-registered basketball official.
He has officiated five state championship games during his career.
Besides working high school games, Wood also officiates NAIA, NCAA Divisions II and III and NJCAA games.
Wood also has been a longtime high school football official and was the MSHSAA football official of the year in 2006. He has worked three state title games in that sport.