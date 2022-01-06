The wrestling Lady Jays ended 2021 in the top five of one of the largest tournaments in the state.
Washington scored 122 points in Battle’s annual Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia to place fourth out of 73 schools at the two-day event last Wednesday and Thursday.
The Lady Jays won four individual medals in the tournament, led by Kendra Bliss’ third-place effort in the 120-pound bracket.
Julia Donnelly (110) placed fifth, Shelby Whitacre (174) fifth and Annelise Obermark (135) seventh.
“All of our girls came out and competed hard,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “To have four medalists in one the toughest meets in the Midwest is a pretty good day. Our goal was to bring a trophy home, knowing that the top six teams would do so — so getting fourth was a pretty good measuring stick for us.
“We now know where we sit with most of the teams in the state and what things we need to do to level up and be ready for February.”
Lebanon took top honors in the team standings with 229 points. Also making the top five were Cassville (156), Nixa (134) and Northwest (117).
The only other area team in attendance, St. Clair, earned 67 points and placed 26th.
Bliss ended the tournament with a 24-1 record on the season after picking up six wins in the event. She started with two quick pins over Tipton’s Emily Eldringhoff (0:40) and Kenadee Thomas of Jay, Oklahoma (1:15).
In the quarterfinals, Bliss suffered her first loss of the season in a 3-0 decision against Lebanon’s Kaylyn Rogers. She came back from that to win her way through the wrestleback rounds with pins over Rolla’s Gracie Clayton (2:45) and Mexico’s Abbigale Drew (1:46), as well as a 9-6 overtime tiebreaker victory against Park Hill’s Allison Gonier.
That moved Bliss into the third-place match, where she finished with a 51-second pin over Fulton’s Rylee Baker.
Donnelly won three of five matches in the event, scoring a 12-0 major decision against Francis Howell’s Caroline Farris, a 2-1 decision over Ft. Zumwalt North’s Jailyn Ebert and 4-1 decision over Odessa’s Addison Kramme.
In the third-place match, Donnelly fell to Cassville’s Kelsey Harris by a 3-1 decision.
Whitacre was victorious in six of her eight matches, winning five by pin and one by medical forfeit. She topped Nixa’s Jessie Nelson (0:31), Ft. Zumwalt West’s Brooklyn Chambers (1:38), Fulton’s Carly Foster (0:18) and Lebanon’s Makenna Lucas (3:00) to reach the fifth-place match where she defeated Lafayette’s Jayla Jones in 2:40.
Obermark won four of her six matches, three by pin and one by major decision. She pinned Liberty’s Madison Buell (1:14) and Southern Boone’s Noelle Schweitzer (1:02) and won a 14-2 major decision over Fatima’s Skyla Schroeder to advance to the seventh-place match.
In that final round, she pinned Marshfield’s Macie James in 19 seconds.
Nina Zimmerman (105), Ava Griffey (115), Lindsay Sprung (125), Stella Secor (130), Maggie Ortmann (149) and Kristin Sprung (159) also wrestled for the Lady Jays. While they did not reach the medal stand, each recorded at least one win in the tournament.
Lindsay Sprung went 3-2 with wins by pin over North Point’s Ainslee Haas (1:23) and Odessa’s Tatum Shipley (1:07), and an 11-3 major decision over Kearney’s Savannah McDowell.
Secor won twice with two losses. She pinned Edwardsville’s Madison Aldrich (0:11) and Lindbergh’s Leila Hobson (1:51).
Ortmann posted a 2-2 record with pins against Oak Park’s Liliana Smith (2:56) and Platte County’s Caitlyn Roudebush (0:47).
Kristin Sprung won two of four matches, scoring pins over St. Clair’s Olivia Lowder (4:30) and Farmington’s Lilly Brockland (4:35).
Zimmerman went 1-2 at the event with a win by pin over Northwest’s Sara Keeton (1:06).
Griffey finished 1-2 with a pin in 1:18 over Centralia’s Madie Shelton.
The Lady Jays are next scheduled to host North County in a dual meet Wednesday at 5 p.m.