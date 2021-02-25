Let the “Woogie” win.
St. Clair senior Elexis “Woogie” Wohlgemuth qualified for the Class 1 state tournament in girls wrestling Saturday by winning the 143-pound weight class at the Class 1 Section 1 Tournament. St. Clair hosted the meet, during which team scores were not kept.
The state tournament takes place Tuesday, March 9, at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Wohlgemuth is the school’s only state qualifier this season, following up on her district title win with another 3-0 sweep of the competition at sectionals.
Wohlgemuth pinned Poplar Bluff’s McKayla Brown in 1:20 and Jackson’s Kayla Hodges in 4:17 to clinch a spot in the finals.
Wohlgemuth won a 10-6 decision against Dexter’s Julianna Rivera to conclude the tournament.
“Elexis Wohlgemuth wrested a flawless tournament,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Her confidence and composure throughout the day was evident and her wrestling reflected that. Her championship match she had one scare when she was reversed to her back but there was no holding her down. She went on to win 10-6 and advances to state as a one seed.”
Makayla Johnson (132 pounds) and Kaitlyn Janson (137) were both one win away from qualifying. Both ended in fourth place, and only three wrestlers from each weight class advanced.
Johnson started with a quarterfinal win by pin against Cape Notre Dame’s Lily Ahlvin in 1:39.
Her semifinal match came down to the buzzer as Sikeston’s Kate Grubbs was awarded the pin in a close call as time expired in the third and final period. Johnson held a 7-0 lead against Grubbs after the first two periods.
In the consolation semifinals, Johnson pinned Northwest’s Hallie Becker in 2:03.
Lafayette’s Sophia Scheller, whom Johnson defeated in the district championship match two weeks prior, avenged that loss by pinning Johnson in the third-place match.
“(She) battled through after a tough loss to make it back to the third-place bout,” Hughes said. “Unfortunately, she lost that bout and won’t be advancing to state this season. Makayla is a remarkable athlete, and if she chooses, she could compete at the next level.”
Janson pinned Jackson’s Kassie Hodges in 5:19 in the quarterfinals but was pinned by Lafayette’s Seraphina Blackmon in the semifinals.
Janson battled back to win a 7-0 decision in the consolation bracket over Washington’s Annelise Obermark, with whom Janson had split two matches at the district tournament.
In the third-place match, Mehlville’s Naida Abdijanovic scored the win by pin in 4:33.
“(She is) as hard a worker as there is on our team,” Hughes said. “Kaitlyn had a win over a district champ in her opening bout. Her next bout, she dropped, but came back to avenge a loss to a district opponent. In the third-place match, she fell to a returning third-place state medalist to finish fourth. Kaitlyn has big plans for the offseason, including camps, weight training and lots of wrestling. She will be deep in the mix for a run at a state medal next season.”
Berlyn Wohlgemuth (195) lost a narrow 4-3 decision to De Soto’s Hannah Eberhardt in the quarterfinals before earning a win by pin against Waynesville’s Jordan Wilson (3:22) in the consolation bracket.
Maggie Myracle of Ste. Genevieve won a 2-0 decision to eliminate Berlyn Wohlgemuth in the consolation semifinals.
Summer Fangers (107) also wrestled for St. Clair, ending her tournament after the first two rounds. She was pinned by North County’s Heavan Webb in the quarterfinals and then went to overtime in the first round of wrestlebacks before Shelby Lundstrom of Seckman scored an 11-9 win.
This was the second tournament hosted by St. Clair this postseason, having also hosted the Class 1 District 2 Tournament two weeks prior.
“Thanks to Coach Matt Woodcock for directing this event in top notch fashion,” Hughes said. “Thanks to all the volunteers and managers who worked score tables all day.”