The Washington Junior Football League (WJFL) will be offering flag football this spring.
Another registration session will be held at the Lakeview Park football fields Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. until noon both days.
Practices will be held in March with games on Sundays, March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 24. Playoffs run May 1.
Players also can register online at wjfl.org. The fee is $75 per player and those also playing in the fall tackle football season will receive a $25 discount for that season.
Registration for the fall tackle football season will be March 30 and April 6 at the Lakeview Park football fields. Those will run from 7-9 p.m. Registration also is being done online at wjfl.org.
Any student residing in the Washington School District, or attending a nonpublic school within the district’s boundaries, and will be in the fourth through eighth grade next year, is eligible to play.
Washington is a member of the 4 Rivers JFL.
For more information, please see wjfl.org, email WJFL President Mike Newbanks at newbanksm@gmail.com or call 314-795-1727.