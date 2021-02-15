For the first time in a while, the old antagonist to the winter sports season has reared its ugly head.
Winter weather has been the main reason this week that area games have been called off.
Throughout most of the winter, COVID-19 quarantines have been the top reason most area events have had to be postponed or canceled. Now, snow, ice and poor road conditions have usurped that honor, at least for the present time.
Athletic directors and coaches are hopeful there can be a window to play games before the next winter storm hits. Another one is predicted to reach the region by the end of the weekend.
The list of events postponed by snow, ice, cold and poor road conditions is lengthy.
• Union girls basketball already has had issues with trying to get games played this season after two COVID-19 quarantines. The Lady ’Cats had their St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge championship game last Saturday against Rock Bridge postponed due to winter weather. That will be made up at a later date.
A Four Rivers Conference home game Tuesday against St. Clair was delayed to Wednesday, and then postponed again.
Thursday’s Four Rivers Conference game at Owensville has been rescheduled to Friday and will be part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
• Union boys basketball — Tuesday’s home FRC game against St. Clair was pushed to Wednesday, and then postponed again.
The road game against St. James has been reset for Feb. 24.
• Washington boys basketball had a home game against Warrenton was pushed from Tuesday to Wednesday. After a second delay, it will not be made up.
• Washington girls basketball had a GAC Central road game at Ft. Zumwalt East postponed. The teams will try again Monday, Feb. 22.
• Borgia boys basketball was scheduled to host Sullivan Monday in a game which would have helped seed the upcoming district tournament. The game was postponed and no makeup date has been announced.
• Borgia girls basketball had its scheduled Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division game against Notre Dame moved from Wednesday to next Monday, Feb. 15.
• Pacific girls basketball had FRC games against Owensville and Sullivan called off. The Owensville game, at home, was reset for Wednesday, but had to be postponed again. It will be made up Feb. 17.
Pacific’s game against Sullivan Thursday does not have a makeup date yet.
• Pacific boys basketball had its game against Owensville delayed twice. Set for Tuesday, it was pushed to Wednesday and then rescheduled for Feb. 22.
• New Haven basketball had home games against Sullivan and Hermann delayed.
New Haven’s girls and boys now will play in Hermann Friday. Varsity action starts at 6 p.m. with the girls playing first and the boys following. Junior varsity games will be played in the middle school gym.
Postponed games from earlier in the week against Sullivan will be played Saturday in New Haven.
It will be a full day starting at 1 p.m. with a half of girls basketball JV action. The JV boys game will be at 1:45 p.m. followed by the varsity girls game at 3 p.m. The varsity boys teams will play at 4:30 p.m. Games may start earlier than listed if they are running fast.
• East Central College women’s volleyball was scheduled to host St. Louis Community College Wednesday in MCCAC action. That match has not yet been rescheduled.