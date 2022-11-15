Don’t blink.
Before the fall sports season finishes in the area, winter sports jamborees will be taking place.
The preseason events start Saturday and run though next Thursday. All count as scrimmages with no results or records being kept.
First official MSHSAA contests start Friday, Nov. 18.
Below is a chronological listing of jamborees:
Saturday, Nov. 12
• utheran South girls basketball — St. Francis Borgia’s Lady Knights will play Webster Groves and the host team in the three-school event. That tips off at noon.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
• Hillsboro girls basketball — Union and St. Clair both are headed to the Hillsboro jamboree, which starts at 6 p.m. with the two local teams playing each other.
Also in the event are Hillsboro and North County, which also play at the same time in the two-court event.
Union plays North County and Hillsboro faces St. Clair at 6:30 p.m. Union ends against Hillsboro and North County plays St. Clair at 7 p.m.
• Holt boys basketball — Union heads to Wentzville to play its boys basketball jamboree starting at 7:20 p.m. Union will face Jefferson City in the opening round, Holt at 7:40 p.m. and Winfield at 8 p.m.
• Hermann boys basketball — Hermann hosts New Haven, Bourbon and Belle Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. Hermann faces Bourbon in the opener with New Haven playing Belle at 5:30 p.m.
Hermann meets New Haven at 6 p.m. Bourbon then plays Belle at 6:30 p.m. Bourbon and New Haven face off at 7 p.m. with Hermann playing Belle at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a $2 admission fee.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
• Francis Howell boys basketball — Borgia makes its annual trip to the Francis Howell Jamboree, where it will reunite with Francis Howell, Ritenour and Wentzville Liberty. First scrimmages are at 5 p.m. with two gyms being utilized.
• t Charles boys basketball — Pacific will play in a three-team jamboree at St. Charles at 6 p.m. Pacific plays the first two scrimmages, taking on St. Charles at 6 p.m. and Ft. Zumwalt North, a potential second-round opponent in the upcoming Turkey Tournament at St. Francis Borgia, at 6:30 p.m. Each scrimmage will consist of three six-minute quarters.
Thursday, Nov. 17
• Union wrestling — While technically not a jamboree, the Union wrestling program will hold scrimmages starting at 6:30 p.m.
• arkway South girls basketball — Pacific will be one of four teams competing in the 6 p.m. event, which will be played in two separate gyms. The Lady Indians play the hosts in Gym C in the first contest, then move to Gym A to play Clayton and then Lafayette in the ensuing scrimmages. Each match will consist of two six-minute quarters.
Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead contributed information for this story.
