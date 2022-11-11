A trip to the MSHSAA Boys Soccer Championships next week in Fenton is on the line Saturday when the St. Francis Borgia Knights host Duchesne.
The game also is being streamed through MSHSAA.org ($10 fee) and broadcast on KLPW.
Borgia enters the game with a 12-9 record. Duchesne is 10-17. Both are members of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
“The game plan will be the same for the most part,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We want to play fast and aggressive with quick counterattacks. When the counterattack is not on, we want to control the ball in the middle of the field and look to play our forwards into space in the corners, then get numbers running in the box for a cross. We can also play into and run off of Adam Rickman as a target in the middle of the field. Defensively, we want good, structured team defense to eliminate time and space for Duchesne. We will win the aerial battle and If we can be tight on their skill players, then they have nowhere to go with the ball and will resort to playing long. If we can get them to just kick the ball forward with no plan, then I like our chances.”
The winner of this game will play either AAA member Bishop DuBourg (13-11) or Brentwood (14-7) in the Class 1 semifinals Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
The state tournament is being played at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
In the other two quarterfinals, Smithton (19-6) takes on New Covenant Academy (16-8-1) and Summit Christian Academy (16-6) plays Maryville (13-5).
The third-place game will be played Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. and the title contest will be Saturday at 11 a.m.
Lutheran St. Charles is the defending state champion, but moved up to Class 2 this season.
Borgia and Duchesne already have played once this season. The Knights rolled to a 6-1 win at home Sept. 1.
Strohmeyer knows both teams have grown tremendously over the past two months.
“There have been a lot changes from the beginning to the end of the season,” Strohmeyer said. “Certainly, we have changed, adjusted and improved throughout the season. The biggest difference for our team is the added depth as some of our young talent moved up to varsity and started playing more minutes as the season went on.”
Common opponents have included Bishop DuBourg, O’Fallon Christian, North Point, St. Dominic and St. Mary’s.
Borgia beat Bishop DuBourg, O’Fallon Christian and St. Mary’s. Duchesne only beat O’Fallon Christian.
Senior Zach Mort leads the Knights in scoring with 13 goals and eight assists. He also is the kicker for Borgia’s football team and ran cross country this fall.
Junior Adam Rickman is next with 11 goals and seven assists.
The Strohmeyer brothers, Anthony and Vincent, have stepped up in the scoring charts as well. Anthony, a junior, has five goals and four assists. Freshman Vincent Strohmeyer has scored three goals with four assists.
Junior Tyler Kromer, who handles much of the midfield work, has scored four goals with four assists.
Sophomores Hunter Reinberg and Christopher Hasting have scored three and two goals, respectively.
Justin Mort is Borgia’s top goalkeeper and he’s gone 10-9 with four shutouts and a 1.09 GAA.
“I think our biggest advantage is that we can bring guys in off the bench with very little drop off in skill and speed of play,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “This helps our starters raise their overall intensity level, knowing they will get some breathers. Sophomore Christopher Hasting has been getting more minutes on our defensive back line. Freshman Vincent Strohmeyer can come in and play some quality midfield minutes along with sophomore Jack Meyers, and freshman Landon Apprill can come in and play quality minutes in any of the three forward positions.”
Cole Brockmeyer leads the Pioneers in scoring with 17 goals and five assists.
Nick Hill and Landon McCarthy each have netted four goals. Gianni Bolanos, Luke Fink and Landon Kristensen have scored three goals apiece.
Cayden Wolfe has been Duchesne’s tip goalkeeper, going 6-7 with four shutouts (three solo) and a 2.22 GAA.
Victor Quinteros has a 2-8 record with one shared shutout and a 2.88 GAA.