Hermann’s Grace Winkelmann left her mark on the area volleyball scene in 2020.
Winkelmann, a senior middle hitter, earned Missourian All-Area player of the year honors for the second consecutive year after helping Hermann finish third in the Class 3 state tournament.
Winkelmann finished 14 points in front of St. Francis Borgia Regional junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann in voting by area coaches and media members.
Winkelmann was the co-player of the year in 2019 (with Borgia’s Abby Lynn) and was third in the player of the year voting as a sophomore.
She was the lone unanimous selection at her position in this year’s voting.
Winkelmann has signed to continue her career at the University of Central Missouri. As a Hermann player, she logged 1,430 career kills with 727 digs, 147 aces and 126 blocks. Hermann would set her anywhere on the floor, showing complete confidence in her attacking abilities.
Winkelmann earned Four Rivers Conference player of the year as well as all-conference, all-district and all-state status. She earned an AVCA state player of the year award as well as making the Under Armour All-American third team.
St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey was third in voting while Hermann’s Hannah Grosse and Borgia’s Annie Arand also received votes.
Earning coach of the year honors was Borgia’s CJ Steiger. He shared the award with Hermann’s Phil Landolt last year, but finished 18 points in front of Landolt for this year’s award.
Steiger has led the Lady Knights for two seasons and has gone to state both times. This year, Borgia was boosted two classes and Steiger piloted his team to third place in the new Class 5. Borgia went 30-5-2, winning the Borgia and Hermann tournaments during the season.
Following Landolt were St. Clair’s Kandice McCuskey, Owensville’s Jamie Ridenhour and New Haven’s Jaime Hoener.
Following are the voting results.
First Team
• Hermann middle hitter Grace Winkelmann;
• St. Clair middle hitter Alohilani Bursey;
• Borgia outside hitter Ella Brinkmann;
• Borgia outside hitter Caroline Glastetter;
• Owensville outside hitter Emily McKinney;
• St. Clair outside hitter Makayla Johnson;
• Borgia setter Annie Arand;
• Hermann setter Hannah Grosse;
• Washington libero Morgan Gratza; and
• St. Clair libero Kyley Henry.
Second Team
• St. James middle hitter Hannah Marcee;
• Borgia middle hitter Lynsey Batson;
• Sullivan outside hitter Olivia Witt;
• Borgia rightside-outside hitter Lily Brown;
• St. James outside hitter Makayla Case;
• New Haven outside hitter-setter Natalie Covington;
• Washington setter Jackie Oetterer;
• Owensville setter Kyla Hendrix;
• Hermann libero Chelsey Moeckli; and
• Union libero Aubrie Brown.
Third Team
• Borgia middle hitter Kaitlyn Patke;
• Washington middle hitter Abby Redd;
• Hermann outside hitter Malerie Schutt;
• New Haven outside hitter Lucy Hoener;
• Sullivan outside hitter Emma Brune;
• Owensville outside hitter Grace McFalls;
• New Haven setter-hitter Ellie Westermeyer;
• St. Clair setter Kayla Rampani;
• Owensville libero Cadi Ruth; and
• Hermann defensive specialist Cydney Moeckli.
Honorable Mention
• Middle hitters — Owensville’s Haley Coello and New Haven’s Hannah Rethemeyer;
• Outside-rightside hitters — New Haven’s Maria Sheible, Pacific’s Annie Tomlinson, Union’s Sophie Eagan and Washington’s Hallie Giesike;
• Setters — Sullivan’s Maci Nolie, Sullivan’s Saige Carey, St. James’ Makenna Rodgers and Union’s Emma Rinne;
• Liberos-defensive specialists — Borgia’s Lauren Nieder, New Haven’s Peyton Sumpter, Borgia’s Maddie Dowil and Borgia’s Alicia Baylard.