Union’s Ethan Sulschi scored with 10 seconds remaining in regulation time Thursday to send the soccer Wildcats to overtime against Winfield.
However, the host Warriors came back to win the match, getting a goal in the second set of penalty kicks to win, 2-1.
Winfield (10-10-1) took the lead in the first half on a goal by Sean Nicholl. Cooper Martin assisted.
Sulschi scored for Union (9-6) with Ardell Young assisting in the dying moments of regulation.
After neither side scored in the two overtimes, it went to penalty kicks. The score was still tied after the first round of five shooters apiece.
Cooper Bailey was in net for Union and made 12 saves through the 100 minutes of regulation and overtime play.
Trent Busch made seven stops and allowed one goal for Winfield. Alex Kinne was in net for the win and he made 10 saves.