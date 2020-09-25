Finishing out a long day of volleyball Saturday, the Winfield Lady Warriors swept the host Lady Shamrocks to win the New Haven Round Robin Tournament, 25-10, 25-22.
New Haven (4-5-2) went 1-1-2 for the day while finishing second.
“I thought we did a lot of nice things on Saturday,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
During the earlier matches, New Haven:
• Split with Belle, 25-12, 21-25;
• Split with Winfield, 25-15, 16-25; and
• Swept Bowling Green, 25-9, 25-10.
“The split with Belle was a little frustrating simply because we had such a strong showing against them in the first set,” Hoener said. “Our unforced errors were our demise.”
Overall, Hoener said both matches against Winfield were strong.
“I was happier with our Winfield games,” Hoener said. “It was very enjoyable to watch things begin to click for some of our hitters.”
For the day, Hoener said many players had positives.
“We had many girls contribute, which makes those games even more enjoyable to coach,” Hoener said.
Hoener noted the play of Maria Sheible, who led New Haven with 29 digs on the day. She also led the team with seven aces.
“I switched Maria Sheible to libero and she did a fantastic job all day,” Hoener said. “Her passing was solid and she was very vocal. It was great to see her embrace that role.”
Hoener’s daughter, Lucy, also earned praise. She posted 12 kills on the day, one behind team leader Ellie Westermeyer. She also had 19 digs and one ace.
“Lucy had some timely kills for us, especially in the Winfield pool play game,” Jaime Hoener said. “At 5-3, she has to be pretty crafty to get kills and her quick thinking and ability to adjust her swing helped keep us in that ballgame.”
Hannah Rethemeyer had 11 kills and two blocks for the tournament. She served six aces with four digs.
“Hannah Rethemeyer looked strong from the right side,” Jaime Hoener said. “If she can keep improving, she will be a force to be reckoned with on the right side.”
Another top overall performer was Natalie Covington.
“Natalie Covington had a strong serving day,” Hoener said.
Covington had four aces to go with 11 kills, 32 assists and 22 digs.
Westermeyer posted 13 kills with 18 assists, 13 digs, two aces and two blocks.
Peyton Sumpter had 22 digs with two aces and two kills. Lexi Feldman added eight kills, four digs and two blocks.