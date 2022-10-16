Two home runs and a triple helped the host Windsor Lady Owls power past Union Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Softball Tournament, 4-1.
“The girls played a great game,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “It stinks that we didn’t come out on top. I am proud of their fight.”
Windsor (14-11) got home runs from Logan Veseleske and Riley Fendler in the opening inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead.
Union responded with a big fly of its own as Lucy Koenigsfeld rounded the bases in the top of the second.
“Lucy had a heck of a night at the plate,” Dewert said. “It was her first homer over the fence. I was so excited for her.”
But, that was it for scoring as Windsor held on for the win. The Lady Owls advanced to face top-seeded Washington Thursday in the semifinals.
Union ended its season at 15-14.
Besides the home runs, each team had one triple. Madison Williams reached third on a hit for Windsor and Alexa Lause doubled for Union.
Windsor outhit Union, 6-4. The Lady ’Cats made the game’s lone error.
Koenigsfeld led Union’s offense with two hits, including the home run.
Fallyn Blankenship, Ali Thwing and Abby Thwing walked.
Blankenship pitched for Union, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. She struck out five.
“Fallyn pitched a great game for us,” Dewert said. “We just had one bad inning. We just couldn’t get past that this season. That’s something to work towards for next season.”
Veseleske, Fendler, Williams, Bailey Davis, Abigail Holland and Natalie Krause each had one hit for Windsor.
Davis and Veseleske walked. Davis also stole a base.
Williams, Davis, Veseleske and Fendler scored the runs.
Veseleske drove in two. Davis and Fendler each had one RBI.
“I am so proud of this group of girls,” Dewert said. “We had opportunities we just couldn’t string things together. A few calls go our way and it is a totally different ballgame. But, that is softball and we have to be able to adjust. It has been a great season getting to know all the girls and I am so excited for next season.”