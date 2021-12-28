St. Clair boys basketball will hope to put the way 2021 ended behind them in the new year.
After a five-game winning streak to open the season, the Bulldogs (5-2) ended the year with back-to-back losses after dropping the 2021 finale at home Tuesday to Windsor (7-4), 50-31.
The visiting Owls made things challenging for the Bulldogs to get short-range looks at the basket while successfully building a 17-12 lead after one quarter and a 30-16 halftime advantage.
After three quarters, the score stood at 38-23.
“Our effort was good,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We played hard, but we have to do a better job executing and a better job taking care of the ball. That’s the main thing. Defensively, we just have to help each other more.”
Isaac Nunez led St. Clair with nine points, including a 3-3 mark from the free-throw line.
Jordan Rodrigue posted eight points and was 2-2 from the stripe plus a pair of triples.
Austin Dunn finished with six points.
Chase Walters and Carter Short both added three points.
Hayden Johnson chipped in two points.
“They were playing very fast on both sides of the court and we needed to calm down and try to not play faster than they were,” Isgrig said. “At times we didn’t do a very good job of that. When we slowed down, we ran some pretty good stuff. We just have to do it consistently.”
AJ Patrick paced the Owls with 14 points.
Max Hartmann and Brenton Shirk both finished with nine points.
Other scorers included Austin Happel (eight points), Nolan Hirth (eight) and Noah Barnes (two).
While Elliot Witte did not add any points for Windsor, he pulled down 11 rebounds while adding two assists and two steals.
St. Clair returns after the new year at the Owensville Tournament. In the first round, Jan. 4, the Bulldogs take on Steelville at 6 p.m.