Fresh from winning its own tournament last weekend, the Windsor volleyball Lady Owls swept Union Thursday evening, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15.
Union, which defeated Potosi in five games Tuesday, fell to 1-2 overall with the loss.
“Windsor is a talented team,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “We couldn’t get through their defense, and their offense sees the court very well. They were able to hit around our block and find the holes in our defense.”
Lilly Wiskur knocked down five kills for the Lady ’Cats. Sophie Eagan and Kirsten Bockhorst each had four kills.
Getman said it’s all part of a learning process.
“After Tuesday’s win, we learned last night that we have to adjust to our opponents and work to keep our energy and confidence level up even when we aren’t performing to our best potential,” Getman said.
Getman said the win over Potosi was a confidence booster.
“This game was so incredibly fun to watch,” Getman said. “I see my team in practice, and I know their potential, and this is the first time I have seen them play with confidence and energy like they did. All aspects of our game were executed well. They were celebrating each other’s success and kept their heads up when errors were made.”
Sophia Helling knocked down 15 kills and added 21 digs in the game.
Bockhorst had 14 kills, and Eagan terminated 10 times with a .400 attack percentage.
Addison Williford posted eight kills.
Wiskur had five kills and five solo blocks.
Aubrie Brown led the defense with 23 digs.
The Boltes ran the offense. Rachel Bolte recorded 19 assists, and Katherine Bolte added 18.
Union returns to action with a road trip to Hillsboro Wednesday. The Lady ’Cats host North County Thursday.