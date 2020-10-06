Like the owl taking three licks to get to the center of the lollypop, it took three home runs for the Windsor Lady Owls in a winning effort Thursday.
Windsor (8-8) raced its way to an 11-1 home win against Pacific (5-9).
Piper Montgomery hit two of the home runs and Payton Irwin the other for the Lady Owls.
“They hit the heck out of the ball,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “They were the best hitting team we have played all year. Taylor was pulling out every pitch in her arsenal and they were hitting it. There is nothing you can do for a team like that except to try and match them and keep up and unfortunately we could not.”
Windsor led, 3-0, after one inning before adding three more runs in the second and five in the fifth.
Pacific totaled seven hits, scoring its only run in the top of the fourth inning.
Olivia Walker scored for the Lady Indians after being driven in by Briauna Swinford.
Walker singled twice.
Brooklynn Kittrell and Molly Prichard both doubled.
Swinford, Jaylynn Miller and Ilexia Wallace each singled.
Taylor Hanger was the Pacific pitcher. In 4.2 innings, she allowed eight earned runs on 14 hits and six walks. Hanger recorded three strikeouts.
Pacific next plays Wednesday at home, hosting Washington at 4:30 p.m.