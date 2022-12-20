It was a full night of boys wrestling Thursday at Union High School.
Windsor, from Imperial, claimed a 60-18 dual meet win over the Wildcats in Union’s old gym.
There were 11 varsity matches and two exhibitions in the event.
Union won three matches, all by pins.
Logan Garrett (120) pinned Windsor’s Ian Paule in 3:06.
Alonzo Gregory (138) stopped Joshua VanBuskirk with 32 seconds left in their match (5:28).
Malachi Frazier (144) pinned Nicholas Wooldridge in 0:27.
Windsor won the rest, including two matches which went the distance.
Cameron Busch (165) shut out Union’s Michael Alvarado for a 4-0 decision.
Brice Henry (175) held on for an 11-6 win over Trey Ladymon.
Windsor won six matches by pins.
Brayden Belding (126) pinned Union’s Brayden Major in 1:22.
Luke Patterson (132) beat the first-period end by pinning Kurl Conato with four seconds left in the period (1:56).
Brian Schenck (157) cut it even closer, getting the pin of Chris Kellermann with one second left in the first period.
Colin Carter (190) pinned Union’s Brody Sitze in 1:13.
Riley Weisner (215) needed 5:15 to stop Union’s Traven St. Clair.
And, Clay Scott (285) pinned Union’s Killian Cordia at the minute mark.
Windsor also scored 18 forfeit points as Ethan Anders (106), Cameron Woods (113) and Nick Baer (150) were unopposed.
In the exhibition matches, Union swept with both ending in pins at the minute mark. Adam Briggs (120) defeated Trevor Craig. Cayden Roesch (165) stopped Windsor’s Danny Dell.
Union’s girls wrestling team did not compete against Windsor.
The Lady ’Cats are wrestling this weekend in the Kansas City Stampede.
