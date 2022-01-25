Every point matters, but especially the last one.
A foul on a last-second shot sent Windsor (7-8) to the free throw line in the final moments of Wednesday’s contest in Imperial, allowing the Lady Owls to get by Pacific (2-9), 37-36.
Pacific doubled up Windsor in the first quarter, 14-7. They ended the third period with a 33-21 lead.
“Tough loss for the girls team last night,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “(We were) up by 15 at one point and just couldn’t play all four quarters.”
