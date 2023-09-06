One of the few teams the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats didn’t get to face at last Saturday’s Windsor Tournament was the host.
Windsor, a 30-match winner last season, edged Union Thursday, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 17-15.
“Our kids play hard, and I have always and will always respect the way they compete, but we have to get better in a lot of areas,” Union Head Coach Lisa Hoffmeyer said. “My hope is that these tough losses motivate us to work even harder and because we know we are capable of having a breakthrough and surprising a lot of people.”
Sophia Helling led Union with 24 kills and 35 digs.
Josselyn Smith also recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 12 blocks.
Hailey DeWitt ended with 38 digs and Marcie Keence was credited with 46 assists.
Union dropped to 4-3-1 while Windsor improved to 5-2.
It was the second match this week where Union went to five sets. Union also lost to Potosi Tuesday.
While Union is close, Hoffmeyer said there still is work to be done.
“We have to be more disciplined in each of the following areas — block timing, service placement, defensive transitions and attacking with a purpose,” Hoffmeyer said. “We left a lot of block splits and served their very talented libero entirely too much. We tend to play better volleyball when we are chasing points which is a habit that needs to be broken. We need the discipline to play our best volleyball with a lead.”
Union statistics were not available at deadline.
Union is back in action Wednesday at Hillsboro.
