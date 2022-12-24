A happy end to 2022 was not in the cards for the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs Tuesday.
A happy end to 2022 was not in the cards for the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs Tuesday.
St. Clair (2-4) fell on the road in Imperial to Windsor (6-4), 67-47.
This nonconference matchup has been won by the Owls four out of the last five times. The teams did not play each other in the 2019-20 season.
Windsor led, 14-10, after one quarter, but did most of its damage in the second period, outscoring St. Clair, 25-7, to take a 39-17 lead into halftime.
The teams played evenly in the third quarter, each scoring 13 points to leave the Owls ahead, 52-30.
Jordan Rodrigue’s nine points were tops for the Bulldogs. He added three rebounds and one steal.
Carter Short tallied seven points with nine rebounds and one steal.
Isaac Nunez notched seven points, three rebounds and one steal.
Freshman Landon Rulo connected for seven points with two triples in the fourth quarter. He also had one rebound.
Alex Marler finished with six points, three assists, one steal and one rebound.
Johnny Chapman posted five points with one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Jayden Fitzgerald contributed three points, two rebounds and one steal.
Logan Smith scored one point with one rebound, one assist and one steal.
RJ Dungey picked up one point and one rebound.
Hayden Johnson grabbed two rebounds.
Nate Short made an assist.
Max Hartmann’s 20 points led Windsor’s winning effort.
Layton Hollis also achieved double digits with 13 points. He finished one rebound short of a double-double.
Other scorers included Brenton Shirk (nine points), Noah Barnes (eight), Owen Haegele (six), AJ Patrick (four), Nolan Hirth (three), Mason Schick (two) and Will Sinnwell (two).
Shirk was credited with eight assists.
St. Clair plays after the new year at the Owensville Tournament. The Bulldogs are the No. 6 seed and will start the tournament Tuesday, Jan. 3 against the No. 3 St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights at 6:30 p.m.
