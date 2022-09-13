The Pacific boys soccer Tournament ended for Washington a day sooner than the team would have liked.
Washington (1-3) fell to Windsor (1-3), 4-3, in the consolation semifinals of the tournament Thursday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Pacific boys soccer Tournament ended for Washington a day sooner than the team would have liked.
Washington (1-3) fell to Windsor (1-3), 4-3, in the consolation semifinals of the tournament Thursday.
Because there is no seventh-place game scheduled for the event, the loss knocked Washington from the bracket.
The Owls led, 3-0, at halftime after first-period goals from Ryan Eskridge, Garret Mulder and Max Steighorst.
Washington got on the board in the second half with an Isaac Eckelkamp goal, but Windsor answered with a gaol from Zach Wurm, which proved to be the eventual match winner.
The Blue Jays continued to press back from behind, gaining two more goals from Tyler Eckelkamp and Will Amlong, but were unable to draw even.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “We didn’t play a good first half and put ourselves in a 3-0 hole. The boys battled back in the second half and got us to within one goal. We came very close to tying the game with 20 seconds left, but couldn’t convert. (I am) proud of the way the boys played in the second half. It was just a little too late.”
Washington goalkeeper Mason Theis notched three saves.
Elliot Dickman, Parker Kelpe and Gavin Krimmel each recorded an assist for the Blue Jays.
Windsor goalkeeper Jake Wolff posted 13 saves.
Mulder had two assists for the Owls. Eskridge and Nelson Karnowski were each credited with one assist.
Windsor played Fox for the consolation title Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.