Focus on the Four Rivers Conference girls basketball race has become much clearer.
Following Monday night’s action, a 59-38 win at Hermann (17-6, 4-2), Union leads the Four Rivers Conference with a 5-1 record. The Lady ’Cats are 16-4 overall.
“It was definitely a nice road win for us,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said.
Union’s final game is a road contest at St. Clair Thursday.
A half-game behind Union is Sullivan (20-2, 4-1), which won over St. James (17-5, 4-2), 52-46.
Sullivan still has games at New Haven (Thursday) and Owensville (next Tuesday).
St. James, Hermann and St. Clair (14-6, 4-2) still have an outside shot at claiming a share of the league title, but need help.
In Monday’s game at Hermann, the Lady ’Cats took advantage in the middle two quarters. Union led 14-12 after eight minutes, but jumped out to a 30-21 lead at the break.
Union continued to push forward, leading 47-25 after three quarters.
“We came out and played good defense but they were hurting us early with offensive boards,” Rapert said. “We were efficient on offense and that is why we had a lead at half. In the second half we were able to do a better job on the boards and get out in transition more.”
Two players, juniors Reagan Rapert and Emily Gaebe, led Union in scoring.
Rapert netted 27 points and went 8-8 from the free-throw line.
Gaebe scored 26 points. Both hit one three-point basket.
Megan Siedhoff had Union’s other three and ended with five points.
Destiny Boehm scored the other Union point. Union went 10-16 from the free-throw line.
“I was really proud of our effort because Julia Overstreet was in foul trouble all night,” Pat Rapert said. “Sophie Eagan did a great job off the bench.”
Gracie Winkelmann and Brianna Thomas tied for the Hermann scoring lead with eight points apiece.
Quincy Erickson was next with seven points.
Hannah Grosse, Elly Krueger and Maya Wideman each scored three points.
Megan Schneider and Macie Witthaus added two points apiece.
Hermann hit two three-point baskets and went 10-18 from the free-throw line.