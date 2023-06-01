Just 3:10 away from going to penalty kicks, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats came up with the game winner over Springfield Catholic at Stierberger Stadium.
Senior Addison Williford knocked in a corner kick from sophomore Holly Pipes to lift the Lady ’Cats to the MSHSAA Class 3 semifinals.
“What an exciting game we had,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Our kids had a lot of fight in them. I thought they played with a ton of discipline and poise. We had a solid game plan going into the competition. We knew that Catholic was going to be good in transition. We also knew they were probably going to outpossess, especially if we played it into their back line.”
Union (15-7-1) will face Smithville (21-3) Friday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m.
In the other semifinal, Ft. Zumwalt South (20-4) plays Ursuline Academy (16-5-1) Friday at 11 a.m.
The third-place game is Saturday at noon while the championship will be played at 1:30 p.m.
Union’s semifinal game will be a matchup of the last two third-place finishers. Smithville beat Ursuline Academy on penalty kicks last year, 2-1, while Union topped St. Louis Notre Dame, 1-0, in 2021.
Union, which also finished fourth in 2018 and 2019, had its hands full with the Lady Irish (19-6), who were dangerous throughout the game.
Union’s defense, anchored by Pipes, Lucy Koenigsfeld, Ava Eagan and Ava Sykes came up with plays to help goalkeeper Ali Thwing.
“Our defensive unit continues to impress me,” Fennessey said. Our back line is comprised of four sophomores and a freshman keeper. Watching film on Catholic, we knew their No. 13 (Olivia Swisshelm) was going to be electrically fast. They bounced her from left to right up top. Eagan and Sykes shut her down on both sides of the field. Lucy might have had the toughest assignment. Peyton Wiseman was quick on the turn and had some speed. She got Lucy a couple of times, but I couldn’t be more pleased with the job Lucy did against her. Holly did a great job of cleaning up anything that did happen to get through. She also continues to be dangerous on free kick opportunities.”
However, the Springfield Catholic defense was able to thwart Union through regulation, one overtime and most of the second one.
“Mya Minor probably had the best opportunity in regulation,” Fennessey said. “Holly played a ball over the top of their back line and Mya did a great job of staying composed. She did put the ball on frame and the goalie just made an outstanding save.”
During Union’s run to the Class 5 District 5 Tournament title last week, it was the younger Williford, sophomore Mikah, who was the big scorer. She netted seven goals as the Lady ’Cats lifted the championship plaque.
But this time, it was Addison Williford, one of three seniors (along with Ballou and Raegan Brueggemann) who made the difference.
“Raegan Brueggemann is the unsung hero of the game,” Fennessey said. “Twice now she has drawn a corner kick that has won a playoff game. We had two corner kicks. The first one they played over the line. The second one went just over the keeper and Addison Williford was there to put it in.”
Saturday’s quarterfinal was the last match to be played on the current Stierberger Stadium turf. The original artificial surface is slated to be removed in June and a new field will be in place by the time fall sports practices start in August.