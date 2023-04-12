Union put the ball into the net three times Friday evening in St. Charles.
However, Mikah Williford’s shot from the middle with 8:44 left in the second overtime was the only one which counted in a 1-0 Union win.
“It was tough to come by,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We got one called back in the first half and one called back in the second half. The kids kept playing. I thought we did a great job of just playing hard and competing. The 50-50 balls were good for us tonight.”
Jewelle Anderson assisted on the goal.
“I thought Jewelle Anderson was the best player on the field tonight,” Fennessey said. “It was just a good game for us and we were able to pull through at the end.”
Union (5-1) scored in the opening minute as Williford redirected a long shot into the goal. However, Williford was judged to have been offsides on that play.
Offsides became a theme as Union appeared to score with 9:20 left in regulation, but the goal again was ruled offsides.
The second goal came after Anderson put a free kick off the crossbar. It was the second time Union hit the horizontal bar in the game. Williford launched a shot off the bottom of the crossbar with just over 28 minutes left in the second half. Somehow, that shot stayed outside the goal line and play continued.
“It was one of those days where we just had to keep battling,” Fennessey said. “We were doing everything but putting one into the back of the net. It was frustrating at times, but I thought our kids kept working.”
Freshman Ali Thwing stopped eight shots in the shutout win.
“I thought our defense did great limiting their chances,” Fennessey said. “Ali didn’t have to make too many saves. Holly (Pipes) and Lucy (Koenigsfeld) did a great job.”
Maddie Bunch made seven saves for St. Charles (2-4).
“I thought both Willifords (Mikah and Addison) did a good job of running the wings,” Fennessey said. “Addison had several decent chances to score a goal and then Mikah gets rewarded on the goal.”
St. Charles, the 2021 Class 2 runner-up, was looking to make it two in a row over Union after beating the Lady ’Cats at Stierberger Stadium last year, 3-0. Union alumnus Rodney Orrick coaches St. Charles.
Union was shorthanded for this game due to injuries. Fennessey had to move players around, but was able to use the modified lineup to record a win.
“Ava Eagan stepped in on defense and let us move Ava Sykes up top,” Fennessey said. “Ava Eagan did a great job back there and shut down her opponents. It was just a solid game by our kids.”
Fennessey praised the work of Josselyn Smith and Maddie McDuffie.
“Josselyn gave us quality minutes in the first half so that we could give our starters a break,” Fennessey said. “Maddie came off the bench and gave us good minutes. Those kids are going to have to do that for us going down the run. They went in at different positions and seemed to do well and keep us going.”
Union returns home to host St. James Tuesday. That game will be played at Union Middle School as the Don Olszowka Invitational track meet is taking place at Stierberger Stadium.
If Union can beat St. James, it will secure at least a tie for the Four Rivers Conference title.
Union is scheduled to host Rolla, a Class 3 District 5 rival, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
