With the bases loaded in a tied game in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Wildcats came through to walk off the win in their first game of the Lebanon Wood Bat Tournament Friday.
Union (10-4) won 10-9 over Fatima (11-10) when Connor Curnutte drove in the winning run on a single to left field.
The game featured plenty of scoring, starting with a six-run first inning for the Wildcats.
After Fatima scored four runs in the top of the third, Union got one of those runs back in the home half to make it 7-4.
Both teams added a tally in the fourth. Fatima scored two in the fifth and Union one in the bottom half.
The Comets knotted things up in the top of the sixth with two runs, which took the score to 9-9. It remained that way through regulation and going into the bottom of the eighth.
After Will Mentz led off the eighth with a double, Kasey Griffin singled and the Wildcats held Mentz at third. An intentional walk to Conner Borgmann then brought up Curnutte for the winning hit.
Cooper Bailey, Curnutte and Mentz each had three hits in the contest.
Mentz tripled, doubled, singled, hit a sacrifice fly, scored twice and drove in two.
Curnutte singled three times, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in two.
Bailey singled three times, scored and drove in a run.
Braden Pracht doubled, singled, walked and scored.
Hayden Burke doubled, walked, scored and drove in one.
Borgmann singled, walked and scored.
Gavin Mabe singled and walked.
Nick D’Onofrio was hit by a pitch and scored.
Jayden Overschmidt stole a base.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, this first-game win was their only victory across four games Friday and Saturday.
Union resumed league play Monday at St. James and has its next home game Tuesday against the St. Louis Patriots at 4:30 p.m.