Getting a team effort Wednesday, the Union boys basketball Wildcats cruised to a 68-49 win over Elsberry.
Union improved to 7-7 with the victory while the Indians fell to 3-10.
“We had a lot of bright spots and continued to see some of the things we have to work on,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said.
Union led 18-12 after one quarter, 41-27 at the half and 47-35 after three quarters.
The Wildcats had 13 different players see action in the game and eight of them scored. Four of the players reached double digits in scoring.
“It was great to have four guys in double figures and to see some of our shooters get a bit of their rhythm back from the outside,” Simmons said. “I thought, offensively, we shared the ball and shot open shots.”
Two players shared top scoring honors. Kaden Motley and Matthew Seely both netted 16 points. Seely netted four of the team’s eight three-point baskets. Motley had one.
Two other players, Collin Gerdel and Ryan Rapert, each ended with 11 points.
Union’s other scorers were Tanner Hall with six points, Nkosi Hanley with four points, and Mason Bailey and Ozzie Smith with two points apiece.
Simmons said the team’s rebounding was a positive as well.
“We also got back to where we were really focused on dominating the glass,” said Simmons. “That is the one way we can get extra shots. Some teams get those from flying around using their athleticism, but we have to get them from hitting the glass hard, which we did well.”
Gerdel led the way with 12 rebounds with five of them coming on the offensive end.
“Collin has really led us in that spot by averaging double-digit rebounds all season, but tonight we had a lot of other guys crashing hard, which resulted in 20 offensive rebounds, led by Collin and Nkosi with five each.”
Hanley and Motley each recorded six rebounds. Motley had three offensive boards.
Liam Hughes pulled down four rebounds. Rapert had three caroms while Cooper Bailey and Lance Corum each had one rebound.
The Wildcats were unselfish with the ball, handing out 17 assists. Seely led the way with six while Motley was next with four. Rapert had three assists. Mason Bailey was next with two while Cooper Bailey and Hanley had one assist apiece.
Gerdel had three of the team’s seven steals. Cooper Bailey, Mason Bailey, Motley and Rapert each had one.
Hanley and Hughes each blocked a shot.
Defensively, Simmons feels there is room for improvement.
“Defensively, I felt like our team defense continued to move in the right direction, but our individual defense was a glaring issue all night,” Simmons said. “Elsberry did a nice job of getting down hill and getting to the rim. We have to contain the drive better in order to beat any teams going forward.”
Union returns to action Monday in the Union Tournament. The Wildcats are seeded seventh and will take on No. 2 Ft. Zumwalt South in the opening round Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Union will play either third-seeded Borgia or No. 6 Waynesville in the second round. The losers’ bracket semifinal will be Thursday at 7 p.m. with the winners’ bracket semifinal Friday at 7 p.m.