While the Wildcats won five events, it was the team’s 14 combined second- and third-place finishes that lifted Union to the boys team title.
Union topped the team standings last Tuesday in Washington’s seven-team meet with 217.5 points.
The host Blue Jays were the runners-up with 184.5 points.
Also scoring were Warrenton (126.5), St. Francis Borgia (82) and The Fulton School at St. Albans (4.5).
• 100-meter dash — Borgia’s Sam Schmidt won in 10.7. Warrenton’s Jacob Parker (11.8) placed second and Union’s Hayden Burke (11.9) third.
• 200-meter dash — Schmidt won again in 22.5. Union’s Daniel Thwing (23.2) finished second and Washington’s Timmy Boehlein (23.4) third.
• 400-meter dash — Washington’s Conner Maher won in 51.9, followed by Washington’s Kaleb Briggs (54.3) and Union’s Luke Smith (55.8).
• 800-meter run — Union’s Bryson Pickard won with a time of 2:13.7. Placing second was Union’s Elias Neely (2:16.5) and third Warrenton’s Wyatt Claiborne (2:17.7).
• 1,600-meter run — Union’s Gabe Hoekel placed first in 4:54.9. Claiborne (5:05.5) was the runner-up, followed by Washington’s Micah Gargrave (5:10.2).
• 3,200-meter run — Union’s Dominick Beine set the top pace of 10:44.2. Washington’s Ethan Bliss (11:33) placed second and Union’s Hayden Monroe (11:39) third.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Warrenton’s Nicholas Mertens won in 16.99, followed by Union’s Evan Swoboda (17.2) and Washington’s Hayden Thiemann (17.2).
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Thiemann ran the top time of 42.5. Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann (42.9) was second and Union’s Ryan Ewald (44.9) third.
• 400-meter relay — Borgia won in 47.6. Warrenton (48.3) was the only other competing varsity team.
• 800-meter relay — Washington won in 1:34.8. Union (1:37.7) took second and Warrenton (1:38.6) third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington placed first in 3:37.4. Union (3:37.6) finished second and Borgia (4:35.3) third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Union was the lone varsity team, finishing in 8:59.
• Shot put — Washington’s Kaleb Burr won with a throw of 42-5. Union’s Josh Meyer (41-5.75) took second and Washington’s Isaac Burr (39-8) third.
• Discus — Kaleb Burr won with a distance of 103-8. Washington’s Brandon Bergner (96-6.25) placed second and Warrenton’s Braedyn Weeke (91-8.5) third.
• High jump — Union’s Neely and Warrenton’s Joseph Evans tied for the win with a height of 5-7. Union’s Swoboda (5-5) took third.
• Long jump — Warrenton’s Parker (19-3.5) took top honors. Union’s Thwing (18-5.25) placed second and Borgia’s Trenton Volmert (18-4.75) third.
• Triple jump — Warrenton’s Kolby Meine (40-7.75) had the top jump. Union’s Diego Orozco (39-1) took second and Union’s Wyatt Birke (38-9) third.
• Pole vault — Washington’s Travis Bieg cleared the first-place height of 11-6.25. Thwing (11-0) placed second. Union’s Levin Steel (9-6.25) and Warrenton’s Gavin Starks (9-6.25) tied for third.
• Javelin — Warrenton’s Kolby Meine won with a heave of 150-5. Washington’s Clyde Hendrix (142.0.75) placed second and Borgia’s Zeltmann (131-8.25) third.