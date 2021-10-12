It felt like a postseason game at Scanlan Stadium Wednesday.
Union (9-3) secured a 2-1 victory over host Washington (4-11) in a charged atmosphere.
Although the game didn’t affect conference standings or result in the end of anyone’s season, it will mean an edge for Union when it comes time to determine playoff seeds in Class 3 District 4.
“Washington, we feel like, is a team that is going to come out and play us hard every single match,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “This year, having them in our district, we knew that this was going to go a long way toward determining the district. It’s good to get the win, but it’s just good to be in a team where the energy of the game felt like a postseason game.”
Union gained both goals in the first period on a brace from Isaiah Cojocaru just before halftime while holding the Blue Jays out of the net for the first 40 minutes.
Washington attempted a late surge to draw even. Jays junior Cole Click broke through Union’s defensive line late for the team’s lone goal in the 66th minute.
Tyler Eckelkamp was credited with the assist.
“We had some buzz at the end to try to make our goal to get back,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said.
Cojocaru drew first blood in the 36th minute, assisted by Salvador Garcia.
The second goal came three minutes later as Cojocaru took a pass from Peyton Hall and looped the ball high over the head of oncoming goalkeeper Micah Gargrave, who made an aggressive charge at the play.
Cojocaru recovered the ball on the other side of Gargrave, presenting him with the opportunity at the open net to extend the Wildcat lead.
“Isaiah has been our offensive leader all year and showed himself again today,” Fennessey said. “The first goal that he scored was just a tap in, but Jacob Dowil keeps that ball alive, and Salvador played it across to him. It’s just stuff like that we work on, being in the right spot at the right time. Getting the ball off the baseline is just the kind of hustle play we wanted to see. The second one he scored was just all him creating with hustle up top, going out and doing Isaiah things and making a great play.”
Cooper Bailey was the winning goalkeeper for Union with 10 saves in the contest.
Gargrave notched six saves.
The Jays were frustrated with a pair of onside/offside calls with neither resulting in their favor.
“That’s a two-goal swing on one referee in a one-goal game, and sadly, that makes the difference,” Schriewer said. “Kudos to Union. They played well and played hard. Matt and Ted (Brinker) have those guys playing phenomenally, so I’ll give them all the credit they deserve. But at the same time, a two-goal swing with one referee making the decisions is unacceptable.”
Fennessey said his defense stepped up against a talented set of Washington scorers.
“Our game plan was obviously to slow down Cole (Click),” Fennessey said. “He’s an extreme talent. The kid’s got speed, and we knew if we gave him too much time up top, he was going to find the back of the net. (Travis Bieg) was dangerous all night, too. We knew that we had to slow those guys down. We got a little too spread out there, and they made the most of it, but I can’t say enough about our defense.”
The Wildcats play at home Saturday against Poplar Bluff at 2:45 p.m.
Washington remains home for its next contest Monday against St. Clair at 6:45 p.m.