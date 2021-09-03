The shoe was on the other foot to start the 2021 season.
Union (1-0) started the new fall gridiron campaign Friday with a Week 1 road win at Washington (0-1), 42-21.
When the teams played a year ago, Washington had an established squad of returning players while Union was still putting the pieces together.
This year, the roles were reversed: Union brought back several key players from a state semifinal run in 2020, but Washington is slotting in new players at several positions after graduating 19 seniors in the offseason.
“When you think about high school football in Week 1, it’s games like this that everybody gets so excited to see,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “It was a hard-fought battle, and we’re very fortunate to come out with a win against a tough Blue Jay team.”
Washington was additionally without two starters on the defensive line — junior Trevor Buhr and senior Gavin Holtmeyer.
“Like I tell the kids, it’s easy to make excuses, but it’s hard to find answers, and we need to find an answer,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “It’s easy to say, yeah, if you’ve got the all-state kids, it’s a different game, and they can’t do what they do, but that’s an excuse, and we’re not going to make it. We have to get better.”
Union got out to a fast start with three passing touchdowns in the first half. Quarterback Liam Hughes finished up the game with a 14-21 passing mark for 226 yards with no interceptions.
“It’s a big turnaround from last year, definitely,” Hughes said. “We stuck to our game plan, threw the short passes underneath and let our athletes make plays with the ball.”
Ryan Ewald, Hayden Burke and Jayden Overschmidt made the touchdown catches.
Ewald opened the scoring on the game’s first drive, taking a screen pass 60 yards to pay dirt.
Despite Union’s quick start, Washington overcame a first-drive turnover to battle back and take a 13-7 lead on two second-quarter touchdown runs by Devon Deckelman and Camden Millheiser.
However, Hughes quickly hit Hayden Burke for a 37-yard score barely a minute after Washington’s second score to put the Wildcats back in front.
Jayden Overschmidt’s 30-yard touchdown grab inside of 30 seconds remaining in the half gave Union a 21-13 halftime edge.
“We want to be an offense that can throw the ball, run the ball and, if the defense has a weakness, exploit that with some part of our offense,” Grahl said. “I felt in the first half we were able to move the ball through the air, get a couple of quick scores and turn the momentum on our side.”
Washington posted the first score of the second half on a two-yard Dason Gould run. Millheiser’s two-point conversion then tied things at 21-21.
It was all Union offensively from that point on, though, as Ryan Rapert punched in a 20-yard touchdown run, and Wyatt Birke added a pair of fourth-quarter rushing scores.
Washington concluded the game with four turnovers, including two costly fumbles while driving in the red zone.
“Offensively, they didn’t stop us; we stopped ourselves,” Heflin said. “We did what we needed to do but just shot ourselves in the foot too many times.”
Districts
Union holds the early lead in the Class 4 District 2 seedings, matching Vashon for the top spot with 43 points.
Pacific is tied with Gateway (33 points) for the third seed after one week.
Windsor (1-0) currently ranks fifth with 23 points.
Affton (0-1) and Confluence (0-1) were the only teams in the district not to pick up a win. Affton ranks sixth with -1 points, and Confluence is seventh with -3.
In Class 5 District 4, Washington is tied with Helias (0-1) and Capital City (0-1) for the No. 4 seed. All three end Week 1 with -3 points.
Holt (1-0) and Wentzville Liberty (1-0) hold the advantage in the seeding race with 33 points apiece.
Battle (1-0) currently slots in as the No. 3 seed with 21 points.
Week 2
Washington-Union and St. Francis Borgia Regional-Pacific will swap opponents in Week 2 as Pacific (1-0) hosts Washington and Union hosts Borgia (0-1).
The Indians defeated the Knights at Borgia in Week 1, 30-12.
“Borgia’s a young team, just like we were last year,” Grahl said. “They’re going to get better every single week. Borgia is an outstandingly coached football team, so I expect to see a much improved, very good team next week when we see Borgia.”
Multiple Washington players were battle-tested at the varsity level for the first time in Week 1. Heflin said the experience will make them more prepared for the next outing.
“You make your biggest gains from Week 1 to Week 2,” Heflin said. “Now we know what it feels like, what it sounds like and what it’s going to be like, so we’ve got to be ready to go. We started four sophomores tonight and a bunch of juniors that had never played. I think this is going to be a great learning experience. We’re going to work hard and get better.”
Stats
Burke was Hughes’ go-to receiver in the contest with seven grabs for 96 yards and a score.
Ewald finished with two catches for 71 yards.
Overschmidt’s 30-yard score was his only catch of the contest.
Birke caught three passes for 20 yards and ran six times for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Colton Morrow added one catch for 9 yards.
Dalton Voss paved the way on the ground, picking up 104 rushing yards on nine carries.
Rapert posted 47 rushing yards and one score on two carries.
Morrow led the Union defensive effort with eight tackles, eight assists and two fumble recoveries.
Caden Crawford recovered the other fumble and made two tackles.
Luke Koch had the game’s only interception, picking off a short pass after Millheiser was hit while throwing by Voss.
Koch also posted six tackles and five assists.
Other tacklers included Jonathan Martin (five tackles, seven assists), Overschmidt (five tackles), Wyatt Birke (four tackles, five assists), Brady Lause (four tackles, four assists), Nick Birke (two tackles, one assist), Killian Cordia (two tackles, two assists), Marshall Gebert (two tackles, three assists), Rapert (two tackles, one assist), Voss (two tackles, six assists), Tanner Hall (one tackle, four assists), Kaden Motley (one tackle, two assists), Garet Walbrecht (one tackle, one assist) and Jacob McCormack (one tackle).
Koch made all six of Union’s extra point attempts.
Washington’s stat totals were not available at print deadline.
Box Score
Union – 7+14+7+14=42
Washington – 0+13+8+0=21
First Quarter
UNI – Ryan Ewald 60 pass from Liam Hughes (Luke Koch kick), 11:16
Second Quarter
WAS – Devon Deckelman 24 run (Deckelman kick), 10:23
WAS – Camden Millheiser 2 run (kick failed), 3:46
UNI – Hayden Burke 37 pass from Hughes (Koch kick), 2:20
UNI – Jayden Overschmidt 30 pass from Hughes (Kock kick), 0:27.7
Third Quarter
WAS – Dason Gould 2 run (Millheiser run), 6:27
UNI – Ryan Rapert 20 run (Koch kick), 4:44
Fourth Quarter
UNI – Wyatt Birke 14 run (Koch kick), 10:00
UNI – Birke 15 run (Koch kick), 3:48