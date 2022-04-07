Union’s baseball Wildcats got to play one game Friday in the Potosi Tournament, but they made it a big one.
The Wildcats (7-0) knocked off previously unbeaten pool host West County (5-1), 5-2.
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert thought the Wildcats could have done better.
“We left too many runners on,” Rapert said. “Our approach at the plate was not where it needed to be with 2-0 and 3-1 counts. It was a good win that we had to grind out.”
The Wildcats were supposed to come back for two games Saturday against Gateway Legacy and Hillsboro, but the entire West County Pool was called off due to the death of a West County student in a traffic collision Saturday morning.
Union returned to regular action Monday, hosting Sullivan in a Four Rivers Conference game.
In Friday’s win over the Bulldogs, Union opened scoring in the top of the second with three runs. West County scored twice in the bottom of the third. Union added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Union outhit West County in the game, 7-3. West County committed three errors.
Kaden Motley started for the Wildcats, pitching 2.1 innings. He allowed two runs on three walks and two hit batters. Motley struck out one.
Coleton Anderson, Union’s Swiss Army knife in relief, pitched the next 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and one hit batter. He struck out five.
Will Mentz finished off the game, picking up a save. He pitched the final inning while walking one.
Offensively, Motley and Marshall Gebert each had two hits. Gebert doubled twice while Motley homered.
Gavin Mabe, Anderson and Cooper Bailey each had one hit.
Hayden Burke, Mabe, Conner Borgmann and Ardell Young walked. Anderson was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Noah Griffin scored two runs. Motley, Gebert and Anderson each scored once.
Motley, Gebert, Anderson, Borgmann and Young drove in one run apiece.