The Wildcats took control late to put themselves in the winners’ bracket at the first tournament of 2023 Monday.
Union (8-2), the No. 2 seed in the Owensville Tournament, defeated the No. 7 seeded host Dutchmen, 59-50.
Owensville held a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but Union ended the first half ahead by six, 26-20.
After Owensville narrowed the gap to three, the Wildcats ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 46-36 lead into the start of the fourth period.
Ryan Rapert led the way, scoring 22 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Liam Hughes also hit double figures, ending on 11 points. He also pulled down eight rebounds.
Trenten Bailey posted eight points.
Kieran Wors recorded seven points and two blocked shots.
Ozzie Smith finished with six points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds.
Gavin Mabe tallied three points.
Hayden Burke rounded out the scoresheet with two points.
The Dutchmen were led by a pair of double-digit scorers, Layne Evans (16 points) and Will Lauth (15 points).
Bryce Payne chipped in six points.
Charlie Whelan added five points for the Dutchmen and Tanner Meyer scored four points.
Landon Ely and Jansen Loeb each finished with two points.
Union will play in the tournament semifinals Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s contest between the No. 3 St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights and No. 6 St. Clair.
