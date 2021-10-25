Topping the next closest team by 30 points, the Union cross country Wildcats ran away with the Four Rivers Conference title.
Union scored 37 to land atop the team standings Tuesday during the conference championship meet at Sullivan’s Campbell-Chapman Sports Complex.
Owensville was the closest team to the Wildcats with 67 points. St. Clair placed third with 72 points, followed by Pacific (76), New Haven (120) and Sullivan (135).
St. James and Hermann fielded individual runners but not enough to record a team score.
Sullivan junior Aiden Kirk aced the race on his home course with a time of 16:53.19.
Union senior Gabe Hoekel placed second in 17:00.55.
Pacific junior Nick Hunkins was the third to finish in 17:42.08.
St. Clair senior Case Busse took fourth place in 17:51.49.
“Case is coming off an injury in which he didn’t run at all last week,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “He went out and did what his body could.”
Union became the first team with multiple runners across the finish line as junior Bryson Pickard came in fifth in 17:59.43, followed immediately by teammate Will Herbst (18:05.1).
Rounding out the top 10 were Pacific’s Collin Haley (18:05.22), Hermann’s Tavis Harris (18:12.39), Owensville’s Lucas Morgan (18:21.42) and Union’s Taylor Meyer (18:23.42).
The top 10 runners in the race were designated for all-conference honors.
Union’s five scoring runners each finished within the top 20. Following Hoekel, Pickard, Herbst and Meyer was freshman Ty Greenwalt, who clocked in at 18:55 flat for 19th place individually. His score counted for 15 points in the team standings.
Also running for the Wildcats were Lucas Hoekel (28th, 19:40.68) and Tyler Lutes (38th, 21:25.12).
Following up on Busse’s performance for St. Clair were Tommy Perkins (13th, 18:28.52), Aiden Kern (16th, 18:51.85), Kai Souza (22nd, 19:03.79) Brent Miller (32nd, 20:06.28), Jonathan Brewer (35th, 20:35.97) and Zech Slater (36th, 20:55.16).
“Junior Kai Souza ran a PR by 10 seconds,” Martin said. “The team was close to that second-place position. We have some young talent, and next year we hope to contend better for that top spot.”
Pacific’s next runner to finish was Ben Brunjes (23rd, 19:08.66), followed by Dylan Stout (25th, 19:22.72), Noah Carrico (31st, 20:05.02) and Luke Wade (40th, 21:35.68).
Logan Williams was the first of the New Haven runners to finish, placing 14th in 18:41.94.
“We finished pretty much where we should have in both varsity races,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Since many of my runners competed Saturday their times were good but not PR’s. That being said I was very pleased with how we competed given the circumstances. They showed a lot of character which will help us as we move on to district.”
Also running for the Shamrocks were Hunter Tallent (29th, 19:53.14), Andrew Rethemeyer (30th, 20:03.36), Charlie Roth (33rd, 20:25.53), Jose Romo-Vazquez (37th, 21:11.73), Ethan Bickmeyer (41st, 21:41.54) and David Otten (42nd, 22:10.68).
Postseason cross country begins Saturday, Oct. 30, with district meets.