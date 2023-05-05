Led by male athlete of the year Bryson Pickard, the Union Wildcats claimed the Four Rivers Conference boys track team title Monday in New Haven.
Union’s boys scored 171 points to win by 31 points over runner-up Owensville.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Led by male athlete of the year Bryson Pickard, the Union Wildcats claimed the Four Rivers Conference boys track team title Monday in New Haven.
Union’s boys scored 171 points to win by 31 points over runner-up Owensville.
St. Clair scored 115 points to place third. Rounding out the team standings were Sullivan (97), Pacific (84), St. James (61), Hermann (48) and New Haven (4).
Pickard, a senior, won three individual races (200, 400 and 800) and ran a leg on the winning 1,600-meter relay team.
The league named the top three finishers in each event to its all-conference first, second and honorable mention teams.
“The meet went very smoothly and everyone was complimentary,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “The only issue, if that is what you want to call it, was the wind.”
Events
• 100-meter dash — St. James junior Kaiden Snyder won in 11.68. St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders and Owensville’s Charlie Whelan were next across the line.
• 200-meter dash — Pickard claimed the top spot in 23.49. Snyder and Whelan followed.
• 400-meter dash — Pickard was the winner in 51.93. Owensville’s Tanner Meyer and Union’s Hayden Burke also made the all-conference teams.
• 800-meter run — Pickard prevailed in 2:06.09, edging teammate Will Herbst. Owensville’s Gabriel Soest was third.
• 1,600-meter run — Herbst captured the win in 4:41.97. Sullivan’s Abram Denney and Owensville’s Felix Guerrero were next.
• 3,200-meter run — St. Clair’s Thomas Perkins completed eight laps in 10:36.85. Union’s Taylor Meyer was second with Pacific’s Ben Smith third.
• 110-meter hurdles — Snyder was first to the stripe in 14.99 with Owensville’s Bryce Payne and Pacific’s Sach Wolf next.
• 300-meter hurdles — Snyder won his third event by completing the course in 39.97. Owensville’s Payne and Union’s Evan Swoboda were next.
• 400-meter relay — Sullivan won with a time of 46.88 with St. Clair and Union taking the next two spots.
• 800-meter relay — Owensville prevailed with a time of 1:35.9. St. Clair and Union were next.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union’s foursome of Wyatt Birke, Swoboda, Burke and Pickard won in 3:34.8. Owensville was second with Sullivan third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Owensville ran to the win in 8:53.37. St. Clair and Union were next.
• Shot put — Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff won the title by throwing 14.05 meters. Union’s Collin Bailey and Hermann’s Bryce Williams were second and third.
“Knaff really has come a long way this year,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “He’s been working really hard with me and Principal Dan Kania and his last three weeks have been really exciting.”
• Discus — Knaff won with a throw of 41.37 meters. Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker and Union’s Bailey followed.
• High jump — Union’s Evan Swoboda and Sager Golab both cleared 1.75 meters with Swoboda winning on misses. Owensville’s Soest was third.
• Long jump — Landon Rulo of St. Clair won with a distance of 5.98 meters. Union’s Golab was second and Birke was third.
• Triple jump — Hermann’s Conner Coffey won at 12.69 meters. Birke was second with St. Clair’s Connor Sikes landing third.
• Pole vault — Sikes was the champion by clearing 3.75 meters. Sullivan’s Colton Brendel and Owensville’s Derrick Marquez also made the all-conference teams.
• Javelin — Sullivan’s Robert York threw a distance of 48.81 meters to win. Pacific’s Knaff and St. Clair’s Nathan Bess were second and third, respectively.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.