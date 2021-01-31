Capturing six of eight contested bouts, the Union wrestling Wildcats secured a 48-27 dual meet victory over visiting Washington Tuesday.
“Our kids did well competing against a traditionally tough team,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “Washington is well coached and is always a tough match at every weight class. The boys team wrestled very well, they listened and were coachable.”
Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm felt his team could have done better.
“Obviously I was very disappointed in our performance,” Ohm said. “At this point in the season, we have to perform better than that. It always makes for a rough night when some of our best kids don’t have matches and we have to leave it up to some more inexperienced guys to come through for us. But that, along with a lot of other things we could say about last night, would just be excuses. Bottom line, we didn’t perform and didn’t deserve to win.”
The Wildcats hosted Washington in the old gym with the schools also wrestling in girls action on the next mat.
In the contested matches:
• Union’s Sam Inman (120) won a 17-0 technical fall over Devon Deckelman in 2:00;
• Washington’s Garrett Poole (132) prevailed for a 9-6 decision over Elias Neely;
• Union’s Gabriel Hoekel (145) captured a 14-3 major decision over Timmy Boehlein;
• Union’s Wyatt Davis (152) pinned Brendin Voss in 3:47;
• Union’s Bowen Ward (160) pinned Reese Pellin in 0:41;
• Union’s Michael Alvarado (170) won a 6-2 decision over Ryan Mueller;
• Union’s Connor Johnson (182) pinned Tanner Schwoeppe in 1:46; and
• Washington’s Joey Avitia (195) pinned Bradley Scott in 0:57.
Washington’s forfeit winners were Gavin Holtmeyer (285), Couper Deckard (106) and Casey Olszowka (138).
Union’s Chris McQueen (220), Braden Pracht (113) and Dominick Beine (126) were unopposed.
In an extra match, Washington’s Hayden Thiemann (145) pinned Union’s Aiden Cowsert in 3:32.
“We had a couple of close matches and I always tell them that those are the kind of matches we want to prepare for the postseason,” Cranmer said. “With Washington moving up to Class 4 this year, we will not see them again this year but usually we are competing for seeds at districts or getting a chance to wrestle a state tournament-type of opponent in our dual. As a team we are getting better and getting closer to our goal of peaking for the postseason.”