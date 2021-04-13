At least it got played.
Thursday’s scheduled Four Rivers Conference game between the Union Wildcats and New Haven Shamrocks got moved, got rained on, but got completed.
Union (7-4, 2-0) earned the win over the Shamrocks (3-4, 0-2) at Wildcat Ballpark, 18-3.
“It wasn’t the best of conditions, but we don’t have many open dates on our schedule moving forward to get makeup games in,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “When locations and times change, and conditions aren’t ideal, it’s easy for a team to not come out ready to play. Our guys gave a great effort and we’re excited to play today and that allowed us to get ourselves going early and get ahead early in the scoreboard.”
The game was scheduled to be played in New Haven, but with heavy rain Wednesday night and steady rain Thursday, Union’s turf field at Wildcat Ballpark gave the teams a better chance at getting the game played.
That turned out to be a massive benefit for Union. New Haven, on the other hand, probably wished the game had been washed out.
“We were just not very good last night,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Union is good though. They hit a lot of balls hard to places we were not. When we did get a chance to field the ball and get outs, especially in the first inning, we were not able to make the plays. We had a lot of trouble fielding and throwing the ball which in turn led to us having trouble getting off the field.”
A steady cold rain fell as Mitchell Meyer took the mound for the Shamrocks in the top of the first. New Haven struggled defensively to make plays as Union put seven runs on the board before New Haven even came up to hit.
Although New Haven managed a run against Union starter Will Beckman, it wasn’t enough to make up for the Wildcats’ offensive onslaught.
Over three innings, Beckman allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out five.
“Will Beckman did exactly what a pitcher should do with a big lead,” Bailey said. “He threw strikes and let his defense play behind him. I was pleased with the effort he gave us today in tough conditions. He is a very effective pitcher for us.”
Blake Borgmann’s two-run blast highlighted a six-run second inning for the Wildcats. Borgmann pulled a pitch over the left field fence for his home run.
“Blake Borgmann’s home run was definitely the highlight of the game, if not the season so far,” Bailey said. “There have been some big home runs on our field but I can’t remember one that went farther and higher than that one. It was reminiscent of those Big Mac homers from the 90s that used to fly around Busch Stadium. It was a lot of fun and I know Blake’s teammates were amazed by the blast and happy for him.”
After two innings, Union led 13-2.
In the third, the Wildcats added five runs, New Haven scored once, and the game reached an early end.
Evan Hall led Union offensively with two hits.
Blake Borgmann homered. Coleton Anderson doubled.
Cooper Bailey and Mason Bailey both singled.
Union drew 10 walks. Anderson, Blake Borgmann, Marshall Gebert, Luke Koch, Alex Kuelker, Will Mentz, Kaden Motley, Jayden Overschmidt, Canyon Terrill and Gavin Wencker all walked once.
Union had eight stolen bases. Mentz stole two. Cooper Bailey, Mason Bailey, Hall, Koch, Overschmidt and Wencker each had one steal.
Mason Bailey and Connor Borgmann sacrificed.
Anderson, Conner Borgmann, Hall and Mentz each scored twice. Mason Bailey, Blake Borgmann, Koch, Kuelker, Dylan McLone, Motley, Overschmidt, Hayden Schiller and Terrill scored once.
Blake Borgmann, Cooper Bailey, Conner Borgmann and Hall drove in two runs apiece. Anderson, Mason Bailey, Gebert, McLone, Mentz and Terrill each had one RBI.
For New Haven, Jacob Engelbrecht had tow hits, including a triple.
Charlie Roth doubled. Owen Borcherding added a single.
Engelbrecht scored two of the runs while Borcherding scored once. Meyer and Roth each drove in a run.
“At the plate we had a couple guys do some damage, but not enough,” Peirick said. “Jacob got on twice and scored twice. Owen had been in a bit of a funk at the plate and he smoked a hit in his only at-bat, I think he will build on that.”
Meyer went one inning, allowing nine runs (five earned) on four hits and four walks. He struck out one.
Nolen Brown took over and pitched two innings, allowing nine runs (five earned) on two hits and six walks. He struck out four.
“Nolen came in to pitch, which he usually doesn’t do, and struck out three batters in the second inning.”