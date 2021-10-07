Scoring six times in a span of 18:41, the Union football Wildcats quickly put their stamp onto Friday’s nonconference road game at Warrenton.
Union (6-0) rolled to a 48-6 victory over the host Warriors (2-3).
“We want to try and be as complete as possible at all times,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “I thought we played well tonight at times. Right now, Warrenton is struggling a little bit. You still have to go out and execute. I’m sure Coach (Jason) Koper is going to get them turned around. Right now, we’re just happy to come out with the win.”
Union took advantage of good field position throughout the first half, frequently starting in Warrenton territory after marching down the field for the first score.
Ryan Rapert, a sophomore, had an eventful game, having a hand in three of the touchdowns.
He caught an 18-yard pass from Liam Hughes for the game’s first score, just 1:58 into the contest.
Sharing time at quarterback with Hughes, Rapert threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Colton Morrow with 1:54 remaining in the first quarter.
Rapert then ran for a 10-yard touchdown, spinning off of a Warrenton defender, with 8:32 to play in the opening half.
“Ryan does absolutely everything we ask,” Grahl said. “We’ve put him into 1,000 different positions it feels like this year. You would never know he’s a sophomore by having a conversation with him or seeing him on the field. He’s extremely intelligent. He’s a Swiss Army knife. He does absolutely everything we ask at an extremely high level.”
Union’s two quarterbacks combined to go 8-11 for 144 yards passing the ball. Hughes was 6-7 for 102 yards and two scores. Rapert completed two of four attempts for 42 yards and one touchdown.
Union’s main strength was on the ground, where eight players combined to run 42 times for 272 yards.
Freshman Hayden Parmenter led the way with eight carries for 74 yards and one touchdown.
Trey Ladymon, another freshman, lugged the ball 16 times for 65 yards and a touchdown.
“He put his head down and ran extremely hard tonight,” Grahl said. “We’ve got two good freshmen with Trey and Hayden. The future is bright.”
Hayden Burke, a receiver, had two caries for 36 yards.
Wyatt Birke ran twice for 32 yards.
Rapert had six carries for 30 yards. Dalton Voss ran six times for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Jayden Overschmidt ran once for seven yards, and Braden Pracht had one carry for one yard.
In the receiving department, Burke had three catches for 26 yards.
Colton Morrow caught two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Overschmidt caught a 48-yard touchdown, and Kaden Motley made one catch for 18 yards.
Defensively, Union harried Warrenton quarterback Caelon Weir. Brady Lause had the lone sack and also caused and recovered a fumble.
Birke, Nick D’Onofrio, Morrow and Overschmidt picked off passes.
“It definitely was a different offense than we’ve seen the first five weeks of the season,” Grahl said. “The kids responded at times.”
Defensively, Union was able to get many younger players extended field time. Kai Matau, a freshman, was the top tackler with four stops and two assists.
Ryan Major ended with three tackles. Birke, Tanner Hall and Morrow each had two solo stops. Birke had three assists, and Hall added two.
Eli Bray made one solo tackle with four assists. Lause had one tackle with three assists. Killian Cordia had five assisted tackles.
“As far as the game goes, we’re always going to try to do things the right way,” Grahl said. “We will show respect for the opponent and do the right thing for our team and our community.”
Warrenton was able to break the shutout in the second quarter. With 30 seconds left in the half, Weir found Kolby Meine for a 14-yard touchdown strike on the right side. The two-point conversion attempt was rebuffed at the goal line.
District
Despite the win, Union remained second in the Class 4 District 2 race. Vashon recorded a 49-0 win over Affton to stay on top with 50.6 points. Union has 49.31 points.
The rest of the district consists of Pacific (2-4, 26.35), Windsor (3-3, 26.17), Gateway (2-3, 26.09), Affton (0-6, 11.82) and Confluence Prep Academy (0-3, 11.62).
Week 7 preview
It could be a track meet when the Owensville Dutchmen (5-1) visit Union in a key Four Rivers Conference game. Owensville and Hermann are 2-1 in conference play, and both are coming up on Union’s schedule.
Union averages 43.7 points per game, and the offensive Dutchmen average 47.3 points per game.
The difference is on defense. Union allows 9.2 points per game whereas Owensville gives up 27.5 points per game.
The Dutchmen were involved in a 99-point slugfest with Pacific last week, winning by a 57-42 margin.
Union has to find a way to account for Owensville’s top weapons. Brendan Decker has completed 59 of 102 pass attempts for 1,268 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception. He also has 72 carries for 530 yards and six scores.
Decker’s top target is Derek Brandt, who has caught 29 passes for 608 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has 11 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandt also is one of the team’s top defenders and kick returners. He has one return for a touchdown.
Austin Lowder is another running threat. He has 72 carries for 479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has snagged three passes for 14 yards as well.
“We’re going to get their best shot,” Grahl said. “I know they’re looking forward to playing us, and we’re looking forward to playing them. It’s going to be a battle between two extremely well-coached teams. It’s going to take a perfect week of practice to beat Owensville.”