A trio of three-run frames paid dividends for the Union baseball Wildcats Thursday.
Union (12-7, 4-1) won at home against Hermann (13-10, 3-2), 10-1.
After a scoreless first, Union began pouring it on with three consecutive three-run innings in the bottom of the second, third and fourth.
“We were locked in at the plate,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “I thought our approach was good, and even our outs were hard-hit balls. Our defense was solid all game and I felt like it was an all-around complete game for us.”
Both teams added a tally in the sixth inning in finalize the score.
Will Mentz spun four shutout innings to start on the mound, striking out four. He allowed four hits and four walks.
Hayden Burke closed out the win with a three-inning save. Burke struck out two and walked four, allowing one run on no hits and one hit batter.
The Union batters posted 13 hits, led by three apiece from Cooper Bailey and Burke.
Burke tripled, singled twice, scored three times and picked up two RBIs.
Bailey singled three times and drove in one.
Connor Curnutte doubled and singled.
Kasey Griffin singled twice, scored twice and ended with four RBIs.
Gavin Mabe doubled, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
Conner Borgmann singled, walked and scored twice.
Braden Pracht singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored once and drove in a run.
Mentz walked, stole a base and scored.
Trent Lampkin started on the mound for Hermann. In 3.2 innings, he surrendered nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Cole Traub pitched the next 2.1 innings. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out one.
Trace Erflling doubled for the Bearcats.
Gavin Moore, Lane Kohlbusch and Gavin Hackmann each singled.
John Borzillo scored the lone Hermann run. He was driven in by Reese Rehmert.
Union continues league play Tuesday at St. Clair in a makeup date from the April 20 rain out. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
