Outscoring Pacific by a 26-12 margin in the second quarter, the Union basketball Wildcats lifted the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament consolation prize Saturday, 74-54.

“Any time you come to a tournament, you try to get at least two wins, so getting that second win was a big deal for us,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I thought we came out and competed.”