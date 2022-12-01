Outscoring Pacific by a 26-12 margin in the second quarter, the Union basketball Wildcats lifted the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament consolation prize Saturday, 74-54.
“Any time you come to a tournament, you try to get at least two wins, so getting that second win was a big deal for us,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I thought we came out and competed.”
Union (2-1) led Pacific (2-2), 16-13, after one quarter, but blazed to a 42-25 halftime lead.
Union built the lead to 20 points through three quarters, 57-37, and maintained that edge in the fourth quarter to win.
“I think their pressure got to us from the second quarter on,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We just didn’t do a very good job of attacking, and attacking under control. A team like Union is so fast when their traps come at you. You’ve got to stay disciplined and get a good shot rather than the one they want you to take.”
Junior guard Ryan Rapert, who scored 23 points in the game, did most of his damage in the second quarter. He scored 17 points in that eight-minute span, including going 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Junior Kieran Wors was next with 15 points. He was 3-3 from the stripe.
Senior Liam Hughes scored 12 points.
“I thought Ryan and Kieran had really good tournaments,” Simmons said. “Liam had a good tournament.”
Other Union scorers were junior Ozzie Smith with seven points, junior Trent Bailey and sophomore Hayden Parmenter with six points, and sophomore Jordon Allen, junior Landon Smith and junior Gavin Mabe with two points apiece.
Union hit one three-point basket and went 13-16 from the free-throw line.
“Today, I thought Ozzie played extremely well and Trent had a good bounceback day as well,” Simmons said. “We’re trying to find roles and our identity. It’s going to take some time. You hope you’re hitting your stride by Christmas. For the first three games of the season, we’re moving in the right direction.”
Sophomore Connor Lampkin and senior Matt Reincke each scored 14 points to lead Pacific.
Lampkin added six rebounds and one steal. Reincke pulled down five rebounds with two steals and an assist.
Senior Jack Meyer scored eight points with three rebounds.
Sophomore Parker Linder scored seven points with six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Freshman Gage Clark closed with five points and four rebounds.
Juniors Nick Bukowsky and Xavian Cox each scored three points. Bukowsky also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Cox added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Junior Trey Bibb pulled down two rebounds. Senior Joey Gebel added an assist.
Pacific hit seven three-point baskets and went 11-15 from the free-throw line.
Bradfisch said his team learned a lot during the tournament.
“I think the biggest thing we’ve learned is to not make excuses,” Bradfisch said. “We’re going to have some adversity with having guys out. We can show them we can still win. We’ve got to stick together and get better every day in practice. I think there were good things. We want to get Quin Blackburn back, but we showed we can be resilient and battle through adversity.”
Union’s Rapert and Pacific’s Meyer were selected to the Washington Missourian All-Tournament Team.