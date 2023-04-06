Making a statement to open Four Rivers Conference play, the Union baseball Wildcats powered past Owensville at Wildcat Ballpark Monday, 13-1.
“We jumped on them early,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “Our goal was to start having quality at-bats up and down the lineup.”
The Wildcats (5-2, 1-0) opened league action with a 13-1 win over Owensville (1-6, 0-1).
Union set the tone by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
Owensville scored its run in the top of the second, but Union added four runs in the third and one in the fourth before the game ended after the top of the fifth.
The Wildcats outhit the Dutchmen, 7-1. Each team made two errors.
Nick D’Onofrio started for Union and went two innings. The run was unearned and he allowed two walks while striking out four.
Hayden Burke tossed two innings, striking out three.
Owensville’s hit came against Ardell Young, who pitched the fifth. He walked two and struck out two.
“We were able to get three guys on the mound and all of them had good outings,” Rapert said. “Hopefully as the season progresses, we will start getting some timely/situational hitting and continue to give run support.”
Offensively, Union was paced by Cooper Bailey, who singled twice.
Conner Borgmann doubled. Will Mentz, Gavin Mabe, Braden Pracht and Noah Griffin each singled.
Union batters drew nine walks.
Jayden Overschmidt walked twice at the top of the lineup. Bailey, Mentz, Borgmann, Connor Curnutte, Karson Eads, Mabe and Pracht walked once.
Burke was hit by a pitch.
Overschmidt stole two bases, both in the first inning. Pracht also had two steals. Aaron Sterner and Bailey stole one base apiece.
Overschmidt, Bailey, Mentz, Mabe and Pracht each scored twice. Borgmann, Curnutte and Sterner scored once.
Borgmann drove in three runs. Mentz and Mabe each had two RBIs. Bailey, Curnutte, Pracht, Sterner and Griffin drove in one run apiece.
Griffin ended Owensville’s best inning with an over-the-head grab of a liner to left. Griffin was running back on the play and snagged the ball.
The Dutchmen used two pitchers, Landon Ely and JJ Brown.
Ely took the loss, going 2.2 innings while allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on five hits and seven walks.
Brown went 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Chase Weirich had the lone Owensville hit.
Jaden Gerlemann, Layne Evans, Austin Long and Logan Kleekamp walked.
Ely and Evans stole bases. Ely scored the run.
Union returns to action Thursday, visiting Sullivan in a FRC game starting at 4:30 p.m.
Union already has a win over the Eagles, winning 13-3 March 20 at Wildcat Ballpark as part of the Four Rivers Conference Tournament.
