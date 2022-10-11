Things could not have started any better for the Union boys soccer Wildcats Wednesday.
Opening the festivities with two goals in the first four minutes, and three in the first 10, Union (8-5) rolled to a 7-2 victory at Stierberger Stadium over district opponent Washington (4-9).
“The first 10 minutes were great,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “They had a couple of really good chances, but Cooper (Bailey) kept us in the game. He made some really great saves. It was nice to get an early lead. I wish we could start them all like that.”
Union junior Ardell Young found his way behind Washington goalkeeper Jack Henderson, to head in the first goal after Henderson moved forward to try to intercept the ball in midair.
That goal, 3:25 after the opening whistle, started the scoring frenzy as Union senior Will Herbst scored on a breakaway 30 seconds later to make it 2-0.
The third goal came on a throw-in from the gridiron’s 10-yard line by Herbst in the 10th minute of play. The ball hung in the air long enough to avoid multiple airborne players from each team before ricocheting off a Washington defender into the net.
“We really put ourselves behind the eight ball with three goals in 10 minutes,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “That proved too much to come back on. We couldn’t quite put it together. Bad starts are starting to become a theme right now and we just have to work to find a way to alleviate that.”
Ethan Sulschi notched the fourth goal with six minutes remaining in the half to send Union into the intermission with a 4-0 lead.
The teams traded goals back and forth in the second half with Anthony Steel and Lucas Hoekel adding tallies for the Wildcats.
Hoekel scored his goal, the team’s sixth, on a long free kick pass from Ian Meyer.
“Ian had three assists on the night,” Fennessey said. “We just scored from a variety of ways. We’ve really been working hard at finishing our chances in the box. It was nice to see. We haven’t scored like that at all this year, so it was fantastic.”
Cole Click scored both Washington goals, the second coming on a penalty kick. Gavin Krimmel was credited with the assist on Click’s first goal.
“Cole was dangerous for most of the game, when we were able to find opportunities to get on the offensive side of the field,” Dougherty said. “He had multiple shots on frame. We just need to find a way to get him in more dangerous situations to give ourselves a chance to be successful, and as a group find ourselves in more dangerous situations.”
Avery Young added the final score for Union 11 seconds into the 78th minute.
Bailey recorded the win in the Union goal.
Washington used both Henderson (10 saves) and Colin Briggs (two) in the net.
The two teams share Class 3 District 2 with Pacific, Lutheran South, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Webster Groves and Windsor.
Union remains home for its next contest Tuesday against Wright City at 6:45 p.m.
The Blue Jays went to Ft. Zumwalt North for a GAC Central contest Thursday and will host Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.