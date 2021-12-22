Sizzling the nets, the Union boys basketball Wildcats raced to a Four Rivers Conference home win over St. James Friday, 85-68.
It was the biggest offensive output of the season for the Wildcats (5-4, 2-0).
St. James fell to 5-2, 1-1.
“Anytime you play St. James, you have to be ready to play through some fatigue but tonight I thought we were able to get them early and really cause them to wear down,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Coach (Ben) Smith always has a group of kids that play hard and do it right. Tonight was a huge night in terms of the conference schedule so we will take any type of win
“That being said, I felt like we played one of the more complete games of our season. We came out and played hard from the tip,” Simmons said.
Union exploded at the start, netting 30 points in the opening quarter to lead, 30-14.
At the half, the Wildcats led St. James, 50-34.
Union held a 20-point edge after three quarters, 71-51.
Kaden Motley led Union with 26 points.
Collin Gerdel and Matthew Seely each scored 15 points. Gerdel also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Ryan Rapert was Union’s fourth player in double digits with 11 points.
Trent Bailey added eight points, Tyler Hall scored seven and Ozzie Smith added three points.
Hall, Motley, Seely and Rapert each had four rebounds.
“We hit shots, which always helps the energy level, but the smaller things like defensive rotations and blockouts were better,” Simmons said. “We still have a lot of room for improvement, but they are happening correctly more often. We are getting better. Our full-court defense flowed nicely into our half-court defense and we were able to keep the pressure on for entire possessions.
“Offensively, we have been doing a good job of sharing the ball but tonight we did a really nice job of pursuing the ball on every shot, especially early in the game.”
Simmons said the Wildcats had a huge first quarter.
“We were able to just get more shots than they were, which was a big reason for us getting a lead in the first quarter,” Simmons said. “We are getting better, but we must continue to clean up our defense and give a great effort even on nights when we are not shooting the ball.”
Simmons said the game was a huge improvement over the loss to Rolla.
“It was really exciting to see us play well, especially after our effort on Wednesday,” he said. “We needed to bounce back and our kids did a great job of doing that.”