With six event victories all coming in running events, the Union Wildcats secured the Four Rivers Conference championship Monday at Pacific.
Union scored 166 points to top the team standings. Owensville placed second with 134 points, followed by Hermann (101), Sullivan (89.5), St. Clair (87.5), St. James (52), Pacific (47) and New Haven (17).
The Union girls scored 171 points to sweep both the boys and girls titles.
Below are the results of each boys event.
• 100-meter dash — Union’s Daniel Thwing won with a time of 11.36. St. Clair’s Alex Reinwald finished second, and Owensville’s Charlie Whelan took third.
• 200-meter dash — Thwing won again in 23.9, followed by Sullivan’s Jonathan Krygiel and St. Clair’s Reinwald.
• 400-meter dash — Union’s Elias Neely finished in 52.19 to take top honors. Second went to Owensville’s Jacob Breedlove and third to Pacific’s Vincent Hoffman.
• 800-meter run — Union’s Will Herbst won in 2:03.03, followed by Hermann’s Peter Giles and Austin Terry.
• 1,600-meter run — Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson finished first in 4:35.45. Union’s Dominick Beine took second and Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk third.
• 3,200-meter run — Gleeson picked up another win in 9:53.46. Beine placed second, and St. Clair’s Case Busse took third.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Owensville’s Alan Kopp aced the event in 16.1. His Dutchmen teammate, Joshua Jaycox, finished second, and Sullivan’s Wyatt Kraus was third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Kopp won again in 41.8. Second went to St. James’ Kaiden Snyder and third to Union’s Ryan Ewald.
• 400-meter relay — St. James placed first in 45.01, followed by Sullivan and Union.
• 800-meter relay — Owensville won in 1:34.33. St. Clair took second and Union third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union’s Diego Orozco, Hayden Burke, Luke Smith and Neely won in 3:32.63. Hermann finished second and St. James third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Hermann won in 8:25.8, followed by Union and St. Clair.
• Shot put — Sullivan’s Derek Johnson had the top mark of 13.65. St. Clair’s Mardariries Miles finished second and Union’s Josh Meyer third.
• Discus — James Altis of St. James won with the top heave of 39.63. Second went to Owensville’s Owen Holtzer and third to Hermann’s Schuler Erickson.
• High jump — Hermann’s Terry cleared a height of 1.8 meters to place first. Second place went to Sullivan’s Kirk and third to New Haven’s John Liggett.
• Long jump — Pacific’s Christian Sparks leapt the top distance of 6.07 meters. St. James’ Blake Redburn placed second, and third went to Sullivan’s Nicholas Parker.
• Triple jump — St. Clair’s Austin Dunn traveled 12.75 meters to place first. Union’s Wyatt Birke was second and Hermann’s Conner Coffey third.
• Pole vault — Owensville’s Timothy Whelan took first at 3.8. Second went to Union’s Thwing and third to St. James’ Hayden Die.
• Javelin — Owensville’s Chris Stockton threw 38.56 meters to place first. Pacific’s Colton Thompson was second and Union’s Thwing third.