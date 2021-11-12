It’s the showdown fans in Class 4 District 2 have been waiting to see.
Top-seeded Vashon (8-1) hosts second-seeded Union (10-0) Friday at Gateway STEM in St. Louis to determine the district championship.
The game is being played at the stadium located at 5101 McRee Ave., near the intersection of Interstate 44 and Kingshighway.
Admission is $5 per person, and tickets can be obtained only at the gate.
There are fan procedures. Only clear bags, 12-inches-by-12-inches or smaller, will be allowed. No outside food or drink is allowed. All fans will be wanded on entry, and there is no reentry.
Unions fans will sit on the school side of the stadium.
On the field, fans will see two teams that have been dominant all season long. Vashon’s lone loss this season came to Class 6 school De Smet, 49-7, in Week 9.
The Wolverines, who have operated jointly this season with Miller Career Academy, have been dominant in wins over Webster Groves, Vianney, Soldan, Carnahan, Roosevelt and Affton and twice over Gateway STEM. Only Carnahan scored more than once against Vashon.
Dierre Hill Jr. is Vashon’s top running back with 73 carries for 810 yards and 10 touchdowns.
De’Marea Ball-Brown is next with 33 carries for 227 yards and five scores.
The team is quarterbacked by Malious Cain, who has completed 75 of 150 pass attempts for 1,160 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Cain’s passes have been to four primary targets.
Zach Smith Jr. has caught 21 passes for 537 yards and eight touchdowns.
Javante Chandler has 16 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns.
Dekorion Taylor has pulled in 12 catches for 160 yards and two scores.
Hill has hauled in 10 passes for 154 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Niko Blount is the team’s top tackler with 54 total stops. He has intercepted two passes.
Ball-Brown has logged 12 quarterback sacks to go with a fumble recovery and an interception.
Jaylen Hunter has seven sacks, and T’Darrian Owens has six.
Dorian Phillips has hauled in two interceptions.
By contrast, Union has six players with over 100 rushing yards.
Wyatt Birke leads the way with 713 yards and 11 scores on 102 carries.
Other primary runners are Dalton Voss (96-681-6), Hayden Parmenter (42-289-3), Liam Hughes (47-207-6), Ryan Rapert (21-203-4) and Luke Koch (11-109-1).
Koch missed several weeks with a knee injury. Voss was hurt during the Pacific game.
Hughes has completed 118 of 183 pass attempts for 1,949 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Six receivers have over 11 receiving yards. They are Hayden Burke (42-541-4), Ryan Ewald (21-418-3), Colton Morrow (13-334-7), Nick Birke (19-252-3), Kaden Motley (8-149-3) and Rapert (10-135-3).
Morrow, the Four Rivers Conference defensive player of the year, leads the team with 74 total tackles, one sack, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Killian Cordia (61 tackles, one sack) and Wyatt Birke (54 tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception) are next.
Despite being out much of the season, Koch has 54 tackles. Brady Lause (47), Jonathan Martin (46) and Burke (43) are next.
The winner will travel to the winner of the District 1 game between top-seeded Hillsboro and No. 2 North County next Friday.