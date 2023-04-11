Make it three wins in a row for the Union baseball Wildcats.
Union won Thursday at Sullivan, 10-3, to reach its longest winning streak of the season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Make it three wins in a row for the Union baseball Wildcats.
Union won Thursday at Sullivan, 10-3, to reach its longest winning streak of the season.
The Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall, 2-0 in Four Rivers Conference games, with the win over Sullivan (5-4, 0-2).
The game also marked the second meeting of the season between the teams. Union also won in the FRC Tournament semifinals in Union March 20, 13-3.
Sullivan took the early lead, scoring twice in the bottom of the second. Union rallied to go on top in the fourth, 3-2.
The Wildcats added four runs in the sixth while Sullivan scored once. Union scored three more runs in the top of the seventh.
Union outhit the Eagles, 10-6. Sullivan made three errors to Union’s two.
Will Mentz started for Union and went 5.1 innings for the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three.
Kasey Griffin pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Connor Curnutte had two hits for the Wildcats.
Conner Borgmann and Gavin Mabe both doubled. Cooper Bailey, Mentz, Hayden Burke, Nick D’Onofrio, Aaron Sterner and Ardell Young singled.
Mabe walked twice. Mentz, Borgmann, Braden Pracht and Karson Eads walked once.
Jayden Overschmidt and Mentz each stole two bases. Sterner, Young and Noah Griffin had one steal apiece.
Burke also had a sacrifice fly.
Noah Griffin crossed the plate three times. D’Onofrio scored two runs. Mentz, Borgmann, Burke, Sterner and Overschmidt scored once.
D’Onofrio and Young both drove in two runs. Burke had one RBI.
Drake Gawer started for Sullivan and went five innings, taking the loss.
Cambrian Koch and Dayton Skaggs also pitched.
Lucas Parsons, Skaggs, Koch, Gawer, Lane Blankenship and Nolan Ulrich each singled.
Union hosts St. Mary’s Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark with a 5 p.m. first pitch.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.