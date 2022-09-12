Union will play for third place at the Pacific Boys Soccer Tournament against host Pacific after losing Thursday to Eureka in the semifinals, 3-1.
The Wildcats (1-3) knocked off Fox Tuesday in the opening round, 4-2, coming back from a 2-1 deficit.
Union scored three unanswered goals in the second half to beat Fox.
“Exciting first-round game for us in the Pacific Tournament,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Score went back-and-forth and our boys responded well to the adversity throughout the game. Really felt like we controlled a lot of the possession throughout. Unfortunately we gave up a pretty early goal.”
Ethan Sulschi led Union with a brace. Lucas Hoekel and Avery Young each scored one goal.
“It was nice to finally get the first goal of the official season,” Fennessey said.
Donoven Sherwood unlocked the Fox defense, assisting on three of the goals. Will Herbst had the other assist.
Cooper Bailey stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced for the win in net.
“Ardell Young, Peyton Hall, and Avery Young were able to hold down the middle of the field for us,” Fennessey said. “We will see if that combo can keep some possession for us moving forward.”
Fennessey said the Wildcats stepped up in the second half.
“Came out in the second half and took care of business,” Fennessey said. “Donnie Sherwood was pumping the ball into the box from the corner. Ethan Sulschi got on the end of two head balls to score and Lucas Hoekel added another. For us to be successful we are going to have to keep being dangerous on set plays and free kicks. Much better performance in that area against Fox. Kids played a ton better as a team. Still have a lot of work to do with communication. Sometimes it takes time to figure that out. Third game of the year may just have been the one for us.”
Against Eureka, Union trailed 2-0 at the half and scored its goal by Ardell Young, in the second half. Will Herbst assisted.
Bailey stopped 27 shots in goal for Union.
Caleb Rehg, Eli Remspecher and Lucas Valenti scored for Eureka. Andrew Yokum made three saves in goal.
