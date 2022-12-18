Winning five of the eight contested matches, the Union wrestling Wildcats prevailed at home Wednesday against Four Rivers Conference rival St. Clair, 42-26.
“It was an exciting boys dual with a lot of matches that could have gone either way,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
“The credit goes to the Union wrestlers,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “They were highly motivated and did what they needed to do in both their wins and losses.
“We are very inexperienced at several weights and, though I was pleased with the aggressiveness, their inability to defend pinning combinations was frustrating,” Hughes said. “Every loss was by pin and you can’t win what might have been a tight dual had we went all three periods in those matches. In some of them, we were ahead at the time we were pinned.”
Union had an edge in uncontested matches as well, winning two of the three.
Both coaches modified their lineups on the fly, which yielded eight contested bouts. Of those, one went the distance.
St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox (175) prevailed over Union’s Trey Ladymon, 11-10. Initially, the score was shown as 10-10 through regulation, but a check showed Simcox actually had one more point, which allowed him to stay undefeated on the season at 10-0.
St. Clair’s two returning state champions also won. Ryan Meek (132) pinned Union senior Kurl Conato in 2:24. Meek (8-0) was the outstanding wrestler at last Saturday’s Union Tournament.
Brock Woodcock (165) wrestled up to meet Union’s Michael Alvarado. While Woodcock, now 7-0, won a 15-0 technical fall at the 3:07 mark in the second period, Alvarado was able to avoid the pin.
“Michael Alvarado did great to fight off his back on the last pinning combination and did not allow Woodcock to get that extra team point” Cranmer said. “At that point we still thought the single team point could be the difference in the dual.”
Union won every other contested match, starting with Alonzo Gregory (138) against Ashton Feuerborn. Gregory prevailed by a pin in 2:10.
“(It) went our way on a pin from a first-year wrestler, Alonzo Gregory,” Cranmer said.
Union’s Malachi Frazier (150) logged a 0:22 pin over Cole Horton.
Union’s Chris Kellermann (157) came back from an early deficit to pin Logan Bartz in 1:51.
Brody Sitze (190) pinned St. Clair’s Adam Folks in 0:33.
“Freshmen Brody Sitze and Traven St. Clair both had big pins at 190 and 215 to seal the win for the team,” Cranmer said.
In the final contested match, Union’s Traven St. Clair (215) pinned Zeke Bethel in 1:07.
Union’s unopposed wrestlers were Logan Garrett (120) and Killian Cordia (285). Grayson Langan (126) took a forfeit win for St. Clair.
In two exhibition matches, St. Clair’s Greg Adams (144) pinned Union’s Louis Zimmermann in 0:16.
Union’s Cayden Roesch (175) pinned St. Clair’s Nick Martin in 2:33.
“We have a lot of practice time between now and our holiday tournaments that will help to address our weaknesses as well as refine our strengths,” Hughes said. “It will take a lot of focused hard work, but our wrestlers aren’t afraid of hard work. I am confident we will continue to improve over the next several weeks and be in great shape for the postseason athletically and technically.”